How to use technology for people and businesses?

Boosting and Retaining Talent: How to Use Technology to Benefit People and Businesses?

The 4.0 revolution has finally arrived in Human Resources and, with it, the need and the key moment to adapt to the new needs of our teams. How? ‘Or’ What? Thanks to technology, seen by companies and workers no longer as a threat or a substitute, but as the great ally in empowering organizations. To do this, knowing how to make good use of digital tools, automation or Artificial Intelligence will be essential in the new reality.

Technology is not synonymous with replacing our employees, but rather anchoring, sustaining, reducing the time they spend performing repetitive tasks such as signing, security, capacity or ‘other tasks that steal the time needed from the most urgent and manual. We give you an example: facial recognition through automation. Thanks to artificial intelligence, employee time records can be much more accurate and can save time that employees can invest in other more laborious tasks, just as companies can improve the control of working hours. their team. This is just one of the hundreds that exist today to take advantage of digitalization in organizations. Benefits for employees and companies, who must already be aware that Artificial Intelligence and the digitization of their teams should not be considered as an expense, but a good investment to develop the talent and productivity of all the body.

Save time and boost talent: how to take advantage of digitalization

To carefully analyze and assess these issues, on September 23, at the HR Innovation Summit, a roundtable will be organized with important leaders such as Federico de Vicente, CEO of Iberia Gympass; Andrei Cretu, co-founder of Pluria; Aarón Cogolludo, Country Manager Spain at Personio; Alberto Berrocal, general manager of public relations and digital at Coonic; and companies like Infojobs. Together with them, in this conference, we will analyze how technology can help businesses and employees. Are you going to lose it?

About the HR Innovation Summit

The HR Innovation Summit is the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, which is being held for the fourth year at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, one more year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify (Official Mobility Sponsor), Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodexo as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze sponsor, the congress is supported by Gympass, Grow-Ing, Íncipy, Nawaiam, TherapyChat and Vertis. Mini Madrid is the official vehicle of an event that also benefits from the collaboration of companies such as Pluria, Frutality or Barón de Salamanca, among others. Coonic is the event’s communications agency and Eventelling is the official technology provider.

Do you want to be part of the 4.0 revolution? Get your ticket now!

*You want to know more? Access the full agenda and find out what they will be talking about at the HR Innovation Summit 2021

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric