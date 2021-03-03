How to validate the talent of candidates who choose a job offer?

Thanks to this system and the technology developed by LaborFox, the first community of verified talents is born which allows companies and candidates to effectively assess and share professional profiles.

Birth of LaborFox, the first digital platform that validates the talent of candidates who apply for a job offer. To do this, they have developed their own technology that allows them to offer free tests that help them find the job that best matches each profile.

LaborFox is a young startup born from the need of companies and candidates to be able to show and identify talents before applying for a job. The platform offers future candidates and companies the opportunity to take professional skills tests free of charge to showcase this talent.

Once the results of these tests are completed, candidates will be able to find the job offer that matches their talent. Once these tests are completed, applicants will begin to receive invitations to active selection processes. In addition, the platform generates a digital certificate which can be shared on the Internet and through social networks.

Thanks to this system and the technology developed by LaborFox, the first community of verified talents is born which allows companies and candidates to effectively assess and share professional profiles.

Juan Garay, co-founder of LaborFox explains, “companies looking for professionals to fill their vacancies will be able to use the platform among their own candidates or search for new profiles within the community of validated LabourFox talents”.

How to assess talent

Various studies indicate that when it comes to talent detection, candidates’ CVs are not enough and it is necessary to carry out reasoning and professional personality tests. This is why LaborFox integrated these instruments in the earliest phase of the selection process to help companies in the most efficient search for professionals.

LaborFox has developed, in collaboration with a team of psychometricians and psychologists, an effective reasoning test to measure professional skills similar to the GMAT test to access the most recognized MBAs in the world. This is LBFOX Global, a reasoning test to find out the verbal and numerical skills of candidates.

This test is supplemented by a professional personality test which aims to identify the candidate’s personality traits.

“Our tests are not knowledge tests. What we want is to show companies the talent that professionals have so that they don’t lose it by not detecting it in time before the personal interview or during a traditional interview or with the few information it collects. the program, ”explains Luis Guerrero, co-founder of LaborFox.

Candidates will still be able to choose whether or not they want to share test results with companies. If the test has been performed more than once, the best result can also be chosen.

Remote supervision

One of the most common issues encountered in remote online assessments is how to supervise.

To this end, LaborFox has developed its own remote monitoring biometric system called ProctorFox which verifies the integrity of tests online using facial recognition.

Candidates who decide to take the tests through the platform will only need a computer with an active camera and microphone.

