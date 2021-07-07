how we are going to work, how we are going to lead, how we are going to organize ourselves and what we will need

The future of work in Spain: how we are going to work, how we are going to lead, how we are going to organize ourselves and what we will need

The enClave de Personas Talent and Leadership Think Tank and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) presented the report “New Ways of Working: Reflections on the Future of Work in Spain”, which includes the findings of the study. carried out from the analysis of numerous success cases, more than 20 in-depth interviews with the General Managers of Human Resources of benchmark companies, as well as a detailed survey of more than 800 managers and employees from different sectors and functions .

Work, as we know it, has been relatively stable for decades. However, new models of customer relations, the unstoppable technological and digital revolution and the different priorities of new professionals have triggered a process of change that is shaping new ways of working.

According to Pablo Claver, CEO and partner of BCG and co-author of the study, “Covid-19 has only accelerated this development, by raising the expectations of companies and their employees. It is not just a question of whether the work will be face-to-face or remote, the skills upgrading plans linked to digitization or the competition for talent. The new ways of working involve a profound transformation of the whole company and go beyond the framework of Human Resources and the Organization. All managers and functions must collaborate decisively in the process of designing the future work model ”.

Four key areas

To embrace new ways of working successfully and combat the inertia of reverting to previous models, multiple improvements and changes need to be made. The study raises a holistic approach around four questions: how are we going to work, how are we going to lead, how are we going to organize ourselves and what will we need.

1. How we are going to work

The place and time of work are a priority for 63% and 54% of respondents and, indeed, 93% of managers want to maintain a hybrid work model by 2025.

However, this hybrid model will not be a standard applicable to an entire industry or the same type of business. The key to success is a suit adapted to the job, to the needs of the team and its ecosystem.

2. How we will lead

75% of managers consider the transformation and adaptation of leadership models to be a priority, by developing new management skills for people who place their employees at the center of the company’s dynamics. According to Marta Machicot, Global Director of People (CPO), of Telefnica and head of the enClave de Personas working group on new working methods, “The responsibility of today’s leaders is to facilitate everyone’s access to the digital world , by giving them a lot of decision-making capacity and room to grow ”.

Along with leadership, the Employee Value Proposition (EVP) will be another catalyst for the shift to new work models, and companies that scale it faster will enjoy competitive advantages in the marketplace. Marta Panzano, Global Chief Human Resources Officer of Verisure / Securitas Direct and member of enClavede Personas, gives the example of her company, in constant evolution and continuous improvement in order to strengthen the commitment of its employees and improve their productivity: “The starting point for our Employee Value Proposition (EVP) is our focus. We are people who protect people and therefore we put our professionals at the center of all our decisions ”.

3. How are we going to organize ourselves?

The recipe for successfully responding to continuous changes in the business environment is not to be the most advanced company, but the one that adapts best and quickly. A dynamic company that takes on new challenges with agility, generating benefits for its customers and employees, whose motivation, training and growth opportunities will improve considerably.

4. What will we need?

With a hybrid working model, the office loses its importance as a place to perform a task and gains it as a space for inspiration, co-creation and relationships between colleagues. To be an attractive destination, it must have attributes complementary to teleworking, which contribute to motivation and satisfaction. Indeed, 89% of people want a more open office, with spaces for socialization, inspiration and well-being. In a hybrid context, we will also need technologies to connect more and better, physically and virtually, as well as to prepare employees to adopt it in their daily lives and to change the way they work.

