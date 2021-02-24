How will the AstraZeneca delay affect my vaccination plan?

Madrid

Updated: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 11:03 AM

Published: 02/24.2021 9:37 AM

After the news that AstraZeneca will deliver less than half of the vaccines slated for Q2 2021 to the EU, the question now is: will this delay mean a problem with the goal of vaccinating 70% of population? Population before summer?

As far as Spain is concerned, the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is a reality. Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia, Galicia … Many regions have the product developed by Oxford as an additional tool for their immunity goals; however, unevenly.

Madrid come face to face with the news

This new delay could disrupt the plans of the community led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The Madrid leader proposed this Tuesday to start the mass vaccination of AstraZeneca in early April – just when the delay of these more than 90 million doses is expected.

The same regional government has indicated that the possibility of achieving this plan depends on the supply of serum. Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca vaccine is already inoculated in some smaller groups, which include second-line health workers, such as pharmacists, physiotherapists or psychologists, among others.

In this regard, the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, said in an interview in Public Mirror that the vaccination “is starting to catch up to its cruising speed”, but the problem is, again, the lack of doses: We are light years away from the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population. Today, we get around 100,000 vaccines a week, and that’s not enough. “

Aguado also influenced the change that this new delay from AstraZeneca brought about: “It disrupts all plans. Because if this results in a reduction in vaccines, the groups that will receive the vaccination again will have to be readjusted. And also keep in mind that they require a double dose, which further complicates the logistics. “

Even so, the president tried to send a message of calm assuring that they already knew that “there would be supply problems from day one”. At the same time, he is confident in the imminent arrival of Johnson’s vaccination: “We hope to be able to go faster”, he concludes.

Precisely, one of the main arguments put forward by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, during the last monitoring session in the government, called directly for the vaccines which are supposed to arrive in the coming months: “We hope that from March significant increase in the arrival of doses, which do not fit into another scenario, ”indicated the minister, who also referred to the arrival of other injections, such as Russian (Sputnik V) or North American Janssen.

The use of AstraZeneca, different in each region

The problem of vaccine supply has further exacerbated the concerns of some governments and regional experts: virtually in every region vaccines are administered in a different order and manner. In some places, the vaccine developed by Oxford is one more element of the strategy, such as Catalonia, Asturias or the Valencian Community, among others.

For example, in Catalan territory, the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered although the vaccination of the first-stage groups has not been completed. In Asturias, by contrast, vaccination of all residents and health workers has been completed. In this way, as in Madrid, the Anglo-Swedish vaccine is applied to second-line staff.

However, the differences mainly come from other particular regions, such as the Balearic Islands or Castilla-La Mancha. In these cases, the AstraZeneca vaccine is barely part of the vaccination plan. In the first, although its use was produced in small quantities (this week, 9,600 doses have arrived, as reported by the Europa Press agency), the vaccination of other groups, such as teachers, will only happen March, because in this region the priority was to cover phase 1.

In the La Mancha region, on the other hand, they are waiting for mass vaccinations in April, as it is expected that during the next month of March all people over 70 will be vaccinated. Another region that has foreseen the most critical moment of the business, because, so far, the rate received was 76,460 weekly doses, as indicated by the portal Castilla-La Mancha Health. But in the second trimester, that could vary.

So regions face an unknown when it comes to managing AstraZeneca’s whereabouts, although the government has repeatedly insisted that more and more injections come from different brands. Also, so far the British vaccine has played a secondary role compared to Pfizer and Moderna, who have been tasked with leading the strategy in these early months. All this without forgetting the health limitation of the Oxford injection, as it can only be applied to people under the age of 55.

This is the second time that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company has planted European countries in the amount of doses agreed. The contract between the two parties, leaked just days ago, showed the company had pledged to deliver 180 million doses to the 27-nation bloc in the second quarter.

The problem lies in the instability of the number of doses. Although the last delay exceeded 60% of the injections promised, for the second quarter the situation does not seem much better: AstraZeneca will deliver around 90 million doses; that is, less than half of the vaccines.