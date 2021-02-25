HP acquires gaming peripherals maker HyperX for 425 million

Little by little, HP is finding its place in the industry. The PC maker had to endure fierce competition which forced it to divide the company into two areas, consumers and businesses. As a result, he focused better on each of his areas and gradually regains his essence. The purchase of HyperX is the approval of your bet on the game.

HyperX to strengthen HP’s Omen brand

A few years ago, we were reminded of how the old HP Omen logo was inspired by the logo of 90s graphics cards, Voodoo. A clear nod to the generations of that time and a style in turn adapted to the gaming public.

The reality is that the commitment to the gaming market was already seen as a huge opportunity and their data has been confirmed. Now betting on HyperX will strengthen one of the areas where HP lacks experience, audio. But it will also win in other areas like mice, keyboards and mouse pads. Kingston, the former owner of HyperX, will keep the SSD and RAM division.

Moreover, it also takes the experience of HyperX in the gaming world and gains presence in a booming market. With the acquisition of HyperX, you must not only look at its products, but also its great presence and the name that it has made in this market.

We’ll see if HP includes it under the Omen brand or extends its growth by keeping it as a separate brand that works together in the Omen teams. Either way, that puts HP at a distinct advantage over Asus with ROG, Acer with Predator, and Dell with Alienware. A great acquisition for HP which will enrich several of its product lines. Like it or not, the PC RGB lights market is real business.