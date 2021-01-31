HP CodeWars reinvents itself in a new virtual edition to prepare the talent of the future

This year, and for the first time in HP’s history, the HP CodeWars programming competition will be held virtually and simultaneously in the three main centers that HP has in Spain: Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Len. The program aims to continue to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines among young people, adapting to the current situation as a 100% virtual competition ensuring the safety of all participants.

This year’s edition will take place on Saturday March 6 – under the name “HP CodeWars Spain Virtual Edition” – and will take place through a virtual platform offered and managed by volunteer employees of the HP engineering teams.

For three hours, participants – ESO, Baccalaureate or Formative Cycle students, between 14 and 18 years old – will compete to demonstrate their knowledge in programming languages ​​such as Java, Python 2, 3, C or C ++, by solving around 30 mathematical problems. The teams will be made up of three students, accompanied by a teacher, and each school may pre-register a maximum of three teams. In order to stimulate interest in engineering among girls, teams with a female presence will again have priority in registration. The registration period started on January 20 and will last 3 weeks, until February 7.

Unlike previous editions, and as the programming competition cannot take place at HP facilities as it has done so far, and pandemic conditions permit, it is recommended that schools provide space in their facilities so that the teams of students can be together on the day of the competition. In the event that this is not possible, participants will be able to connect to the competition from their home. At the end of the competition, there will be prizes for the three winning teams, as well as for the best team made up of under 16 and the best mixed team.

“This program underscores HP’s commitment to talent and the promotion of STEM careers among young people. We don’t want to let this year go by to celebrate a new edition of this competition because, as we have seen in recent months, talent is one of them. assets that will help us move the world and provide effective solutions at the most critical times. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s how quickly the world can change our reality and we need our talent from the future more than ever. well prepared, ”says Helena Herrero, HP President for Southern Europe.

STEM studies: the pending problem for young people

HP CodeWars is one of the many activities that HP organizes to promote science and technology vocations among young people, with a particular focus on girls. Over the years, more than 1,300 students have entered this competition. According to the World Economic Forum in its Global Gender Gap Report (2020), jobs related to science and technology will increase more and more. However, there is an under-representation of women in these jobs, which is an obstacle to closing the existing economic gender gap around the world. According to this report, the time it will take to close the gender gap is estimated at almost 100 years.

Only 35% of people who conduct science and technology studies globally are women, and these fields are precisely the ones that generate the most jobs, according to the UNESCO report Cracking the Code: Girls’ Education and of Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (2019). In the field of research teams, the female presence is only 28%.

In Spain, only 12% of people studying careers in STEM are girls, according to the report IT Employment and Women: 10 professions with a future (2020), prepared by Infoempleo and the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) . This study also indicates that women in science and technology-related occupations represent barely 2% of female employment in the country.

