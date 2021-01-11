HP Envy 14 (2021): specifications, price and availability

HP’s Envy line is one of the best performing in the business segment. A few years ago, the Californian company decided that the strength of these teams should not be tied to a crude design. Since then, the HP Envy have stood out for their simplicity and elegance, benefiting from annual hardware renovations.

The new HP Envy 14 with Windows 10 is renewed with 11th generation Intel Core processors, in addition to having dedicated NVIDIA graphics. In this way, the company meets the needs of creatives and designers by empowering their teams.

HP Envy 14 14 ”16:10 Touchscreen

1920 × 1200 resolution Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card

4 GB GDDR6 memory 16 GB DDR4-3200 storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Front camera 720p WiFi 6 802.11ax connectivity

USB-C Bluetooth 5.0 ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen1

3.5mm jack

HDMI 2.0

MicroSD reader Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm Weight 1.6 Kg Battery 63.3 Wh Others Fingerprint reader Windows 10 Pro operating system

The HP Envy 14 surprises with its NVIDIA graphics

This HP Envy 14 comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which boasts of integrated Intel Xe graphics. However, the highlight in this regard is the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card. As we can see, this is a similar bet to Microsoft with Surface Book 3 in this section.

However, it is surprising that the manufacturer did not decide to wait for the new RTX 3000 graphics package for the notebook, which should be presented at CES 2021. In any case, we can still use an eGPU thanks to the connection Thunderbolt 4.

Neither the RAM nor the storage unit will be the bottleneck of the HP Envy 14, as it comes equipped with 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB NVMe SSD. At this point we will have different variants and the The unit will be replaceable, so that we can always expand the space.

The 14-inch touchscreen has a brightness of 400 nits, with a color gamut of 100% sRGB. Regarding the resolution, we will be working a bit above FullHD, with 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. Noteworthy is the 16:10 aspect ratio, which responds to both multimedia and productivity.

Finally, we will have the latest wireless connectivity standards available thanks to the Intel adapter, with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Although the release date is unknown, we do know that the base price of the HP Envy 14 will be $ 999.