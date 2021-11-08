hp-reforests-a-charred-forest-to-raise-awareness-against-fires

The Earth has been showing signs of weakness for a long time: extreme droughts, uncontrolled floods, increasingly suffocating heat waves, large forest fires … All these natural disasters, a direct consequence of climate change, affect people and put people in The biodiversity of oceans and forests is seriously at risk.

Spain is not safe from the drama. Data from the General Directorate of Civil Protection for September confirm the fragility of our country: one death, 40 injured, 7. 233 fires recorded and nearly 76. 000 hectares burned, 6% higher than the average of the last decade. Forecasts for the coming years are bad.

If we are not able to stop global warming, the flames will become more frequent and destructive, and desertification will advance. A bad omen for Spain, the second European country with the largest wooded areas, only surpassed by Sweden. A 26% of the plants and animals in our forests are today in critical condition. If the situation continues like this, the scarcity of water and soil erosion will worsen in a few years, with direct consequences on the territory.

That is why it is important that, as soon as possible, we all put our part to guarantee the survival of the planet and to achieve the commitments adopted in Paris through different actions, such as the restoration of burned areas. The role played by the industry is vital. One example is the commitment of printer and computer manufacturer HP to combat deforestation and forest degradation. One of the many actions in which it participates directed in this line is the project Recover your forest , which starts this November in the province of León.

The drama of a town

In collaboration with the Green Areas Association, this local action aims to reforest 40. 000 meters squares of land affected by fires across plantation 2. 000 trees and shrubs. During this month, members of the environmental association, along with HP employees and clients, will participate in the plantation that will take place in the municipality of Castrocontrigo (León).

Charred wood felling in the burnt pine forest after the fire. The damages caused represented the 68 percent of tree area destroyed during 2012 throughout Castile and Leon. usb (Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Nine years ago, the flames devastated the surroundings of the town. The fire started a 19 of August and was active during 18 days. It was the most serious forest fire in the recent history of the province, with devastating consequences: it turned into ashes 10. 414 hectares of woodland (the 68% of all that was lost that year in Castilla y León) and almost 1. 200 hectares of scrub, pastures and crops. A natural disaster with irreparable losses both from the forestry point of view and for the local economy, until then dedicated to the resin sector, beekeeping and mycology. The tragedy further aggravated the rural depopulation that this area historically suffers, with the consequent abandonment of the forests due to forest waste.

Along with the reforestation of the four hectares in Castrocontrigo, campaigns will be carried out raising awareness of the importance of protecting and caring for the forest heritage for future generations. Local action is part of HP’s international strategy called Sustainable Forests ( Forest Positive ), in favor of responsible sourcing for the printing business. As early as 2016, HP achieved its zero deforestation goal for paper of your brand. Four years later, the company reached this milestone for the wallpaper packaging of its products. In addition, the paper used by the company is certified by the FSC seal that guarantees sustainable forest management in relation to obtaining this material.

Along the same lines, the brand launched the initiative in 2020 Sustainable Forests Collaborative, in favor of a positive forestry future for the printing business. At the conclusion of 2020, the company had reforested one million trees worldwide . HP has also joined the World Economic Forum’s 1t.org initiative, a global movement to conserve, restore, and grow one billion trees through the year 2020.

Ten good reasons to care for and protect our forests

Forests are an essential part of maintaining the balance of our ecosystem. With the disappearance of animal and plant species that regulate natural processes, the biosphere is in serious danger. That is why it is important that all of us, individually and as a society, conserve our forests as well as possible and thus contribute to preventing deforestation. It is enough to review this decalogue to realize the enormous challenge that we have ahead of us.

Forests have a major impact on the air we breathe, wildlife habitats and the environment livelihoods of communities around the world.

They are natural sinks of CO₂. That is, they produce oxygen, purify the air and create local microclimates that help reduce the high summer temperatures by several degrees.

They are essential for human survival, as well as to provide materials for our activities. For example, in winter, they provide dry wood for heating to the inhabitants who maintain them.

Regulate the water cycle: recharge streams , rivers, fountains and springs. In addition, they prevent floods, runoff and floods.

With their organic matter they fertilize the lowlands and make them useful for agriculture.

They have a positive impact on the landscape, promote tourism and attract visitors throughout the year.

They protect the soil, prevent erosion and the loss of fertile land, and are refuge and food for local and migratory fauna.

Almost half of the world’s forests are threatened by deforestation. This represents a great risk to biodiversity, water, people and companies that depend on them.

Responsible solutions and committed to nature, such as sustainable land management and forest protection and restoration, can help limit a 30% greenhouse gases. Avoiding these emissions is essential to combat climate change and meet the objective of the Paris Agreement, which is to prevent the planet’s global temperature from rising by 1.5 ° C by 2050.