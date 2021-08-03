Huawei launches its e-Learning platform in Spain to continue promoting digital and technological education

Huawei Spain maintains its firm commitment to promote the digital education and training of citizens with the launch of its e-Learning platform, in which it brings together a wide range of training focused on latest generation technologies. With this proposal, which is part of its Huawei Digital University (HDU) initiative, the company aims to enhance ICT talent and improve employability through more accessible digital training, with courses in English and Spanish available. for students with different levels of knowledge.

The e-Learning platform, accessible via www.huaweidigitaluniversity.com, offers five main areas of training in new technologies: 5G, Big Data, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud, as well as information on the projects that Huawei Spain is in. courses in the field of training and education. The platform will also later integrate free courses on disciplines and approaches targeting areas as important as health, finance or education.

Mara Luisa Melo, General Manager of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainable Development of Huawei Spain, says that “education has been a key part of Huawei’s social strategy in Spain for 20 years now. Today, with this initiative, our goal is to continue to promote this commitment and to continue working on the training of digital talents, which is essential for the development of our society and for our country to occupy a prominent place among the savings of our environment. “.

The promotion of digital talents, key to the development of Spanish society

The Huawei Digital University (HDU) initiative is part of the corporate social responsibility strategy, “Creating Opportunities Through Education”, through which Huawei materializes its commitment to training in new technologies and employability in Spain . It encompasses various activities developed over the past two decades. Among them, it is worth highlighting the program “El Futuro de las TIC”, which has just completed its ninth edition and which, since its creation, has already trained a total of 200 Spanish students from universities all over Spain in the skills digital. This program is known internationally as “Seeds for the Future 2.0”, through which Huawei plans to invest $ 150 million globally in digital talent development over the next five years.

Other programs also stand out, such as the Huawei Student Developers, which held its first edition in Spanish last December, with the participation of more than 180 students and young graduates, who were able to meet and work in the different fields that make up Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery Connect, creating innovative applications in a cutting-edge technological environment.

The relationship between the company and the university is a central aspect of Huawei’s strategy in Spain, both in the field of education and research. In this area, it is worth highlighting the creation in 2018 of the Huawei-UPM 5G Business Chair with the Polytechnic University of Madrid, an institution with which the company already collaborates through the “Leading the LTE Era”, created in 2014 to stimulate the study of advanced technologies and democratize the deployment of new generation networks. The “UNED-Huawei Chair of Cloud Computing and Big Data”, in collaboration with the National University of Distance Education, is also part of this strategy.

Likewise, Huawei is collaborating with the Digitalzate platform of the State Foundation for Employment Training (Fundae) and the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), making 146 new media available to them. information, with the aim of improving the digital capacities of the Spaniards.

It is also worth mentioning the collaboration of Huawei Spain with organizations such as 50 & 50 Gender Leadership and Inspiring Girls to promote female leadership, especially in the technological field, which includes actions to promote STEM (Science, Technology) careers , Engineering and Mathematics) among young women. .

