Huawei, recognized for the fifth consecutive year in Spain and second in Europe for its excellent working environment

Huawei, recognized for the fifth consecutive year in Spain and second in Europe for its excellent working environment

Huawei has been certified, for the fifth time, as a Top Employer in Spain for the company’s work in developing a great working environment. Likewise, Huawei received for the second consecutive year this seal at European level, recognizing the commitment to talent as the main driver of the company’s activity.

Obtaining this certification by the “Top Employers Institute” underlines Huawei’s work to promote talent in Europe and Spain. Currently, the company has 14,000 employees in Europe, of which 2,400 are focused on R&D. For its part, Huawei has around 1,000 professionals in Spain, 80% of which are local talents and 20% of other nationalities, in addition to generating more than 10,000 indirect jobs.

Tony Jin Yong, CEO of Huawei in Spain, emphasized that “in 2021, Huawei will be 20 years old, actively contributing to the country’s advance towards the digital economy. It is a commitment that we have and that we can only fulfill thanks to the people who work with us. Their efforts and work allow us to continue to evolve as a company and, therefore, we will continue to focus on their training and the development of their capacities within the organization ”.

For his part, Juan Bru, Senior Manager of Human Resources at Huawei Spain, explained that “it is a great pride for all of us who are part of Huawei to deserve, for the fifth consecutive year, the Top Employer certificate in Spain. . It is recognition of our company’s effort to create a stimulating and enriching professional environment, so that our work becomes a valuable asset for citizens, companies and institutions ”.

Employee training and well-being

The company has opted for training and employee well-being as a lever to generate an attractive working environment. In this sense, Huawei has developed the “Passion for your health” program, which aims to improve the health of professionals in a comprehensive and integrated manner through various initiatives, ranging from physical activity to “mindfulness” sessions. On the occasion of Covid-19, this program has moved to the virtual world to be able to adapt to the situation generated by the pandemic.

Huawei’s contribution to digital capability training both internally and externally should also be highlighted. For this, the company actively collaborates with various associations such as FUNDAE and SEPE in the development of training actions promoting knowledge of disruptive technologies such as 5G, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence or Big Data.

Promoting talents and improving the employability of young Spaniards are the fundamental pillars of the company’s strategy. For this reason, Huawei has developed activities such as the eighth edition of The Future of ICT program, where 50 students were trained in digital technologies, or the launch of the Huawei Student Developer (HSD Program), created to attract and contribute to the preparation of the best programmers in the industry.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital