Hubble Telescope Live: Hubble Telescope Live NASA releases new images: NASA released two new photos of the Hubble Space Telescope

Washington

The US space agency NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope sent the first photo after a month. This telescope had ceased to function since June 13 due to a technical defect in the equipment. NASA engineers had to work hard to improve this iconic telescope. After that, on July 17, the Hubble Telescope sent two images from space to NASA’s control center on Earth.

The NASA administrator expressed his joy

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said I am very happy to see Hubble working again. This telescope once again captures the kind of images that have inspired us for decades. It is indeed a moment to celebrate the success of the team dedicated to the mission. The entire Hubble system was last replaced in 2009. This time the computer that broke on June 13 was designed in the 1980s.

The Hubble telescope was launched in 1990

NASA and the European Space Agency launched the Hubble Space Telescope in April 1990. It was sent into space via the Space Shuttle Discovery. This telescope was named “Hubble” in honor of the American astronomer Edwin Ponwell Hubble. It is the only NASA telescope designed for use in space itself. This 13.2-meter-long telescope weighs 11,000 kilograms. It orbits the Earth in a lower orbit.

After weeks, NASA fixed the Hubble Space Telescope flaw and will soon start work

New revelation on the collision of galaxies

In images released by Hubble after that, two galaxies present in space are shown. The first of these galaxies ARP-MADORE2115-273 is about 297 million light years from Earth. Posting these photos, NASA wrote that astronomers previously believed it was a collision ring system due to the face-to-face merger of two galaxies. Now, new images from Hubble show that the ongoing struggle between galaxies is much more complex.

Sent a photo of a galaxy three times the size of our galaxy

A spiral galaxy named ARP-MADORE0002-503 is visible on the right in the second image from Hubble. It is located approximately 490 million light years from Earth. NASA wrote that the arms of this galaxy extend for a radius of 163,000 light years. This is why it is three times as massive as our galaxy.