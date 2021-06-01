Hugo Gaston and Benjamin Bonzi are going into the race at Roland-Garros this Tuesday – ScoopCube

the indispensable Hugo Gaston will face his compatriot Richard Gasquet, while Benajmin Bonzi will try to get rid of the Argentinean Facundo Bagnis.

Marc Barbier and Kevin Blandy, coach and sports coach of Hugo Gaston, had a lot of fun watching Arthur Cazaux’s game. A real relaxation area. At the end of the afternoon they will certainly be a little more tense when their protégé enters the courtyard of Suzanne-Lenglen across from Richard Gasquet. “Ah, it would be really good if Hugo could keep Richard in the game early,” projected Marc Barbier, who would sign for a peplum. While he will curb his heroic deed against Stan Wawrinka last October, Hugo Gaston is already hoping to “leave the field happy to have produced good content”. It would be even better to raise your arms.

Benjamin Bonzi (115th) dreams of getting into the second round for the third time in his career. Sacking the Argentinean Facundo Bagnis (101st) would be a sacred pace. Patrick Vergnes, one of his former coaches (2017), who has just left the Occitania League for the FFT, thinks he is capable: “In order to play well, Ben needs an emotional balance, he is extremely sensitive. . He has now found himself in the top 50 in six months, Ben’a has a different trajectory. But it has no flaws. Physically he is flexible, persistent, fast, fluid. He found his structure with Lionel Zimbler. Everything is here. “

Brilliant this season in the Challengers Circuit (3 titles), Sadio Doumbia and Philippe Reboul (Stade Toulousain) are also playing their first double round today. For her baptism in the Grand Slam.