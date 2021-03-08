Interview. Manuel Villa (Cezanne HR): “Human resources management software facilitates people management processes and the integration of people into the organization”

With the help of Manuel Villa, Head of Professional Services at Cezanne HR, we were able to analyze what the requirements of HR software are today, how companies should choose it and what benefits it brings to the workplace. both to customers and own companies

BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 09 March 2021



The COVID scenario has highlighted the need to manage human capital, not only according to the principle of efficiency, but also according to the principle of flexibility. This is the way to be able to react quickly to the changing legality of the moment. Also in restructuring models, redefining processes and even the contractions and expansions necessary to imprint the elasticity that a company demands in times of uncertainty. And this, as it has become clear in recent months, is only possible with the support of the appropriate technology. Hence the need to implement HR software in companies.

This is precisely what Manuel Villa, Head of Professional Services at Cezanne HR, a provider of intelligent human resources online software solutions for mid-sized businesses, alluded to in addressing the current need to implement implements the best human resources management system in companies. “It is important to have human resources management software because it facilitates people management processes, but also the integration of people into the organization,” he explained in an interview for RRHHDigital.

From the hand of Manuel Villa, we were able to analyze what are the requirements of human resources software today, how companies should choose it and what benefits it brings both to the client and to the companies themselves. As he explained to us, when choosing the best management system for our companies, it must be based mainly on the analysis of needs and, above all, on the available budget. “Telecommuting has come to stay. Having such a tool facilitates this situation and makes it more efficient for this type of work, ”he explains.

Do not miss the interview in which, moreover, he tells us about his Cezanne Cloud software and gives us the keys to choose the best HR management system for companies.

