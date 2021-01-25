‘Human Tech Day’, the unmissable event for recruitment and selection experts

IEBS Business School, the leading digital business school for e-learning, presents Human Tech Day, a global and online event where experts in high-impact technologies and methodologies for human resources departments will share their experiences on progress of their organizations. overcome the challenges of change and digital transformation.

Recent studies on digital talent management highlight the need to cope with the change and evolution of HR departments. However, to be part of this transformation, companies must put in place a more innovative culture which can be summed up in two points: first, they must be more digital, improving the experience of the people who make up the organization; second, more analytical, enabling better decisions through data.

Human Tech Day is an event born with the objective of exposing, through experience, the new needs of the Human Resources department in the hands of leading experts in the sector. The lectures will cover topical and topical subjects such as new recruitment and selection techniques, improving the employee experience through technology, the skills revolution, the automation of selection offers with robots, etc.

The event will have speakers at the level of Mnica Flores, president of ManpowerGroup Latam, Ivan Sala, vice-president and founder of Talent Clue, Alberto Serrano, HRBP and talent director at COFARES, Javier Mengibar, responsible for recruitment, selection and from the sales school at Wrth Espaa SA, Pedro Rojas, consultant in online strategy, social media marketing and HR 2.0 and Miguel ngel Diez, head of people analysis at Telefnica.

The day will take place on January 28 in streaming, from 6 p.m. and end at 8:10 p.m. with the last presentation. It is possible to register completely free of charge at https://www.humantechday.com/.

