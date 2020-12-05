Humaniza, recognized for its high level of professional excellence in its coaching facilitation work

LETTER SIZE

05 December 2020



The Humaniza international strategic council, whose main objective is the development of talents and the transformation of companies through the people who are part of it, has obtained, by ICF (International Coach Federation), the certification of its program, “Expert Coaching Which grants him CCE (Continuing Coach Education) continuing education credits. The Expert Coaching program includes 26 hours of training in “Fundamental skills” and 12 hours of training in “Resource development.” In total, this program obtains 38 credits of Continuing Education from the ICF, which represents the recognition of the level of excellence of Humaniza in its work of animation and coaching training, as well as allowing the coaches who do so to have the necessary credits. necessary to renew your certification when the time comes.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is the world’s largest professional coaching organization with nearly 30,000 coaches in 143 countries and over two decades of experience in promoting the highest and highest ethical and quality standards. demanding in the coaching profession. framing.

ICF has been present in Spain since 2004. ICF Spain was created to promote the professional practice of coaching in Spain, in accordance with the quality standards and skills established by ICF at international level.

