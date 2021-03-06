Hundreds of people protest against Hasél’s imprisonment in Barcelona

Posted: Saturday March 6, 2021 19:59

Hundreds of people, around 450 according to the Guardia Urbana, demonstrate in Plaza Tetuán in Barcelona, ​​located next to the headquarters of the Interior Department of the Generalitat, to demand the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasél and those arrested in the riots. recent weeks, including members of anarchist groups.

The demonstration, promoted by the so-called Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) and by organizations like Arran, linked to the CUP, has the slogan “ Fins que caiguin ” (Until they fall), and also cries out against “police violence” and demands a total amnesty for prisoners of independence or the dissolution of the riot police in Mossos, among others.

Ending the monarchy, repealing labor reform, abolishing the immigration law, ending deportations or regulating rents are other demands of the entities supporting the mobilization, including the Sindicat de Llogateres i Llogaters.

The Mossos deployed a large braid of fencing in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior and stationed several police vans there to protect the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior.

Before reaching the starting point of the demonstration, Plaza Tetuan, different columns of demonstrators from various points of the Catalan capital caused traffic cuts by passing from 5:00 p.m. More specifically, there were cuts in rue Pau Claris with rue Mallorca, in rue Roger de Flor with Diputació, in Travessera de Gràcia or in Passeig Sant Joan and Avenida Diagonal.

The mobilization, called at 6:00 p.m., comes a week after serious unrest last Saturday, in which a group of people attempted to burn a City Guard van with an agent inside, leading to a summit emergency between the Generalitat and Barcelona. City Council to show an image of unity in the face of riots.

To avoid incidents, businesses located near Plaza Tetuán, including banks or clothing stores, also placed wooden or metal plaques to protect the windows.

Municipal sources assured that, as on other occasions, since Thursday, containers and other materials have been removed to prevent them from being used in the demonstrations.

On the other hand, around 100 people in Sabadell supported the convening of the Popular Movement of Sabadell under the slogan “No future. Without fear ”, they focused on Plaza Espanya. In addition, around 30 attended the CDR’s call in Tarragona, where they cut off traffic in the imperial square of Tarraco, sitting on the ground with a banner that could read “Freedom impeached”.