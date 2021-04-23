Hybrid workspaces are here to stay

Hybrid workspaces are not only here to stay, they will continue to grow after the pandemic. According to a study carried out by Actiu, leader in the design and manufacture of workspaces and reception, among professionals with multiple profiles from all over Spain, 81.4% of those questioned believe that after COVID-19 , hybrid workspaces will develop, while for 11.7% they are only temporary due to their own circumstances.

Changes in the workplace

68.6% of respondents say that due to covid-19, their workspace has changed considerably in 2020. 40.7% stress that, mainly, they worked in a mixed way – face to face and remotely -, 36.2% mainly at home, 20.7% at the office and 0.6% in coworkings.

For 73% of those surveyed, working in third-party spaces – those that are neither the office nor the home – is a trend and a reality, compared to 19% who are not. Out of the total, 28.4% of the participants worked in these spaces declaring that it is very comfortable, 20.1% who did not have the opportunity to do so, 18.3% who did not hybrid space nearby, 17.1% do not think it is practical and 11.4% indicate that they are not interested in this formula.

In a previous study, also carried out by Actiu in 2020, 56% of those questioned lacked a better relationship with their colleagues and 73% preferred to return to their office, although teleworking one day a week. After one year of experience, today 62.3% prefer to use a mixed office-home formula with the support of technology, 21.3% prefer to return to the office, 7.8% work alone at home and for 6 , 6% of the third spaces are an ideal option.

When addressing issues such as socialization, teamwork or talent, 79.6% say that developing new projects requires face-to-face collaborative environments, compared to 11.4% who don’t believe not that socialization generates more innovation in the workplace.

Regarding the flexible use of spaces compared to the rigidity of the traditional model, 38% of those questioned indicate that it is unstoppable and that it brings great benefits to society, businesses and cities, but does not envisage its use. 36.5% expressed that they would like this trend to be a reality and 19.2% replied that it is better not to mix hybrid uses to maintain the essence of each space and to be able to separate activities.

When analyzing the environments that will be key for hybrid spaces, offices with new uses (such as coworkings, for external events or training, among others) stand out with 65.6%, followed by 51 , 2% of coworkings, hotels with 39.5%, coffee shops and restaurants with 36.2%, transport terminals with 20.4% and shops or shopping centers with 6.9%.

Compared to the knowledge of the Agile philosophy, which allows each employee to be able to work when, where and how they wish to focus on the objectives, 35.3% replied that they had heard of Agile but did not know very well about it. what it is about, 34.4% say it is already used in their companies with good results and 21.9% they don’t know it.

Ergonomic furniture wherever it is

The study assesses the essential elements of furniture for working remotely outside the office, highlighting with 87.7% an operative office chair as well as a mobile or liftable table (50.6%). A fixed work table (37.7%), a movable backrest (26.9%) and a relaxing or reading chair (15.3%) are other elements to consider.

Regarding the qualities of the furniture, the most remarkable for the respondents is comfort and ergonomics, followed by safety through aspects such as ease of cleaning and disinfection, versatility, durable and recyclable materials as well. as technology and detection.

A hybrid model that will remain

For Soledat Berbegal, director of Actiu and director of brand reputation, “this study clearly shows that working in a hybrid will be a new option, but it also shows, once again, that people need this physical contact to generate innovation, as indicated by nearly 80%, and also evolve in a team and in a company. Some tasks can be done remotely, but other co-creation tasks will require a presence. For this, companies must offer a powerful employee experience and space must become a strategic tool to retain and motivate the team. In this sense, the values ​​and philosophy of the brand must be transferred through this physical space as well as the company’s own digital culture ”.

Profile of participants

The study was conducted among 350 professionals with different profiles from different regions of the Spanish geography, most of whom were forced to change their usual workspace due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than half of the participants are women (52%), 21% of respondents work in administrative and financial functions, 15% in management, 14.7% in commercial fields, 13.2% in marketing and 11.1% in tasks related to design and innovation. The study includes different age groups of participants: between 40 and 50 (43.4%), over 50 (25.4%), between 30 and 40 (19.2%) and between 20 and 30 years (11.4%).

