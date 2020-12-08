Hydro, an example of HR management

Hydro, a world benchmark company in the aluminum market, wanted to pay tribute to Merc Morales for his 50 years with the company. Merc joined Hydro in 1970 as a director and since 1990 he has worked as an extrusion salesperson. As a key to maintaining such a long career, he emphasizes “you have to have the illusion every day that you love the job and that the company you work for is the best for you. “. In this sense, Merc points out that the company has made great progress on equality issues. In fact, and not for nothing, the current vice president of Hydro Extrusion Iberia is a woman, Ana Vzquez.

“It is a pride to have people like Merc in our team – explains Ana Vzquez – and without a doubt, it is a benchmark of professionalism, commitment and honesty for the new generations who are now joining our company. .

For her part, Rebeca Gonzlez, HR and Legal Director of Hydro Extrusion Iberia, affirms: “Merc’s long career, in addition to its high level of professionalism, which is exemplary, also speaks of the company’s ability to generate pride of belonging among their employees, their motivation and their commitment ”.

As part of Hydro’s tribute to Merc, the following video has been produced.

https://www.hydro.com/es-ES/acerca-de-hydro/es-stories-by-hydro/merce-50-anos-de-carrera/

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital