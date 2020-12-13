Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) is recruiting around 100 engineers from Altran for its Toulouse facilities

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) today announced its agreement with the world leader in engineering and research and development services Altran (Capgemini Group). The agreement provides for the hiring of 100 Altran engineers to accelerate the development of passenger Hyperloop systems at its research center in Toulouse, France, located in the famous valley of the aerospace industry in Europe. HTT’s European R&D center is home to the world’s only large-scale Hyperloop system, which has been tested and optimized since 2019.

This announcement follows several recent commitments with the European Union and the United States to develop Hyperloop’s business systems.

“We are seeing more and more major players in technology and transportation embrace Hyperloop as the future of sustainable high-speed travel and we welcome Altran to the global HTT movement. Our business model has allowed us to add their expertise in aerospace engineering. , aeronautics and systems ”, said Andrés De León, CEO of HTT.

“HTT paves the way for cost-effective and sustainable high-speed infrastructure. Our joint work will make HTT’s European R&D center in Aerospace Valley the epicenter of Hyperloop engineering in the world, while building in the long tradition of innovation and leadership of Toulouse in the field of transport, ”said William Rozé, Deputy CEO of Altran.

The continued development of the Europe-based HTT has accelerated the adoption of Hyperloop commercial systems across the continent. Since entering into an agreement with the City of Toulouse in 2017, HTT has led Hyperloop’s international regulatory efforts from its large-scale test site.

After developing the world’s first Hyperloop assurance framework with Munich Re, HTT completed the first set of safety and certification guidelines for Hyperloop systems with TÜV SÜD and submitted them to the European Commission. HTT is thus committed to demonstrating that Hyperloop is a short-term sustainable infrastructure project that can solve the congestion, sustainability, air quality, infrastructure and competition issues facing the European Union. confronted.

