Hypoges once again obtains the Happy Company to Work For

Hipoges, a benchmark service provider in the Asset Management sector, obtained for the second year in a row the Happy Index at Work certificate, a rating that values ​​the Happiness and level of satisfaction of a company’s employees, thanks to a study comprehensive based on anonymous data and external surveys. Choose My Company, a company dedicated to analyzing and disseminating reviews of the business world from an employee’s perspective, has a series of requirements to measure the level of happiness a worker feels. in your company. In this sense, Hipoges has managed to surpass them all; With a participation rate of over 60%, the average score of the survey, by this service provider, is 4.16 out of 5. In addition, on the question of whether employees would recommend working at Hipoges, an overwhelming 76.3% of its workforce confirmed that it will be. Thanks to this achievement, the company admits that it continues to motivate itself to develop the various processes in which it is currently immersed, but also for the future.

According to Marta Raboso, Director of Human Resources at Hipoges, “the well-being of the people who work at Hipoges is the foundation for the successful growth of the company”. The development opportunities that we offer with our training or internal mobility program, the satisfaction of the work environment, the work-life balance measures and the social benefits, are what really allow us to retain talent. ‘ ‘

Regarding the keys to the company’s success in terms of job satisfaction, Human Resources confirms that the employee perceives Hipoges as a place of development, not only professionally, but also in the context of commercial emotions. It is for this reason that the incentive to happiness of the worker is specified in very specific measures aimed at the psychological and physical well-being of the people.

An example is spacious facilities, equipped with all kinds of services in which workers can comfortably perform their duties. In addition, continuing education, scholarships for higher education or private health coverage, make the company a workplace in emotional and physical comfort. Equally important, for Hipoges, are the days of disconnection and family fun, thus giving its employees the birthday.

Hipoges has spent years working, in depth, for the well-being of its employees. Following this concern, the HipoCare program was launched in 2019; a plan focused on improving the lives of those who make up its staff from a holistic point of view and with a triple objective: to promote physical activity, encourage healthy eating and raise awareness of the responsible use of resources. Thus, the project, led by the Human Resources Department, named its three areas of work: HipoHealth (well-being), Hipo-Fresh (nutrition) and EcoGes (environment).

Likewise, these measures include actions such as the “Referral Program”, an internal system allowing any worker to recommend a known person who meets the necessary characteristics for a vacant position in the company. If this person is selected, the employee will receive a bonus for their good recommendation. In addition, concerned about the environment and improving the social conditions of sectors of the population at risk, Hipoges and his team carry out various responsible actions. For example, the last action in which they participated is the Healthy Cities challenge, promoted by Sanitas. As with every edition of Healthy Cities, the objective of the challenge is the donation of Sanitas to urban regeneration projects and green spaces in order to increase the health of citizens and the sustainability of cities.

The HipoCare project continues to develop with the establishment of various premises such as: workshops to promote the emotional health of the worker, as well as the promotion of new physical activities, supplementing the psychological health of the employee; Fight and avoid “burnout” or “burnt worker syndrome”, through prevention workshops; or the Work & Life Balance program (designed to better manage work-life balance and co-responsibility, as well as to train staff in an adequate work-life balance). In this way, with the distinctive Happy Index at Work, the company consolidates itself not only as a happy workplace, but also as a company where it can develop in other spheres of individual life, such as health emotional, family reconciliation, or physical health.

