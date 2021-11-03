“i-am-15-years-old-and-i-don't-know-whether-to-continue-studying”:-the-endless-task-of-counselors-with-a-ratio-four-times-higher-than-recommended

A TikTok video can be used to awaken vocations in children of 12 years. “I saw how they collect fingerprints, how they study shooting … I would like to dedicate myself to criminology, chase murderers and lock them up in jail to do justice,” María, a second-year ESO student, tells the counselor of her public institute in Malaga , Ana Cobos, who quickly corrects him. “The specialty is called criminology and it is a job done by the Police or the Civil Guard. You would have to prepare for public examinations and having a university degree would give you more points to be able to enter one of those units. Is that what you would like to do? ” The course started more than a month ago and María did not choose French as an elective, a subject that in Andalusia is compulsory in the first year of Baccalaureate. This conversation has helped him to know that to graduate from the University you need to go through Baccalaureate and that the sooner you start with French, the better academic results you will get. “Go as soon as possible to speak with the head of studies to see if it is feasible for you to change to that elective,” Cobos commends him.

At María’s house there is not much talk about professions. When he told his parents that he did not want to study Baccalaureate because he does not like French, it was fine with them. They also thought it was a good idea for him to pursue criminals. His institute, Ben Gabirol, is in a working-class neighborhood of the city, close to the old prison (now closed) and with a majority profile of families with little purchasing power and a low level of education. The counselor has a laminated photo hanging on the door of her office with the figure of Mary Poppins with her face changed to hers. “I help children to fulfill their dreams,” says Ana Cobos, who is also the president of the Confederation of Psychopedagogy and Guidance Organizations of Spain (Copoe).

Posters and photos in the office of the counselor Ana Cobos at the Ben Gabirol institute in Malaga.

Cobos recognizes that its responsibility is “very great” and that resources are limited. Unesco recommends a school counselor for each The ratio is exceeded in most Spanish institutes, even reaching one counselor for every 1. 000 students. Spain continues to lead in early school leaving with a rate of 16%, in front of 10% of European average (only behind Malta with a 16, 7%). Another negative indicator is the low percentage of students who opt for Vocational Training, a 12% in front of 29% average of the European Union, to which is added the 38% of youth unemployment among under 24 years, even ahead of Greece with a 34,2%.

The work of the counselors, who are usually psychologists or psychopedagogues, are multiple: they are in charge of detecting students with educational needs and coordinating curricular adaptations with teachers, they have regular meetings with tutors and with the management team for matters related to the planning of the center’s activities, they receive families who are concerned about r the performance of their children and, in addition, they should be in charge of guiding the students academically and professionally.

The ministry recognizes that this aspect of professional guidance “has never been seriously developed ”. For this reason, the new law on Vocational Training, which will soon be processed in the Congress of Deputies, contemplates an economic item – yet to be defined and which will be complemented with contributions from the autonomies – which will be used to train counselors in techniques for interpret the new labor trends, the economic reality of the environment or the ways to move from VET to the University, or vice versa, among other matters. In addition, the curriculum of the educational law approved last December (Lomloe) incorporates a new elective subject in 4th year of ESO with the name Personal and Professional Training and Orientation, in which they will reflect on their work projection.

Clara Sanz, Secretary General of Professional Training of the ministry – who in the past worked as a counselor in a public center – admits that they are dedicated, above all, to addressing learning difficulties and attention to diversity. “They intervene at specific times to help them choose an itinerary in high school, but the ideal is to start working earlier to discover what talents each student has. No one ends compulsory education with 16 years without having gone to a school farm, but many have not set foot in a company. ”

A problem that begins in primary

The most difficult thing for a counselor is when a student arrives who does not want to continue in the system. Jesus, from 16 years , he repeated twice and is in second year of ESO instead of fourth. Her tutor, Joaquín, comes over during recess to talk with Ana Cobos. He is worried because Jesus is in a different evolutionary moment from the rest of his classmates, “he already knows the night and is getting into sex,” explains the counselor. You feel like you don’t fit in and you don’t feel like staying in the center. “I do boxing, but I know that I can’t make a living out of it to protect my health, I don’t know if I want to continue studying,” Jesús tells Cobo hours later.

For Cobo, the problem of unmotivated students start in primary school and the system is not equipped to deal with these cases. “When they reach secondary school it is too late, since they are three years old the teachers can already intuit which children may fail, this determinism must be reversed and this cannot be fixed by talking to them about how the labor market is,” he explains. The psychological part, he argues, is more important, but doing individual therapies in a center with 700 students not always is viable.

The England model

In 2013, the Gatsby Foundation analyzed together with experts from the OECD International Best Practices for Guidance in Institutes. A year later, a pilot project was launched in England in 14 secondary schools, in which the figure of the Career Leader , which consists in that one of the teachers or members of the management team complements the work of the center’s counselor, taking care only of the vocational aspect and professional. Its mission is to involve all teachers in this advice, so that each teacher finds connections between some of the topics it explains and the professions in which they can derive. Also seek the collaboration of companies and professionals who come to the center to tell their experience and connect the kids with the reality of what is happening outside. In December the centers. The 27% of those who assume that role receive a salary supplement or a reduction in teaching hours.

Last year the Bertelsmann Foundation and the NGO Empieza por Educar (ExE) introduced this program in 50 centers of disadvantaged neighborhoods of Madrid and Catalonia (the 35% agreed). Miguel Costa, from ExE, explains that in this type of institute it is difficult for students to “dream of being surgeons or researchers” because they do not have that type of figure around them. The goal is to awaken vocations that are not limited by their social context. Carlos Hidalgo, professor of Technology at the Pedro Salinas Institute, in the Usera neighborhood of Madrid, took on this task last year. With the help of an ExE trainer, she designed a strategy to change the work culture of the center and introduce the professional aspect in all subjects. For example, now the math teacher talks about the importance of big data and possible jobs.

They organized a job fair, took alumni to talk about their career and company workers pointers to explain what your day to day is like. “I have worked hand in hand with the counselor, for her it has been a liberation and it is very good that it is a new transversal concept, that is not just her struggle … We have been concerned for years about the future employment of our students”, Carlos Hidalgo tells. “The fact that a teacher dedicates himself to teaching his class and it is already has been exhausted,” he adds.

The program, baptized as Xcelence, that this course is in 75 centers and which is financed by the consulting firm JP Morgan, was evaluated by teachers from the UNED. So far, they have only analyzed the skills that new counselors have acquired. To see the progress in the students it takes at least three more courses. “We have measured their empathy to interact with other teachers, their ability to radiograph the labor market or to encourage vocations in students and the result has been mostly positive,” clarifies Arturo Galán, dean of the Faculty of Education at UNED.

“It is not so much about training experts in the labor market as it is about getting those experts, institutes cannot continue to operate from the inside,” says Hidalgo.

