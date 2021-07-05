“I am expecting you all on September 23 at the RH Innovation Summit”

Juan Verde, sustainable economy advisor to the US government: “I expect you all on September 23 at the HR Innovation Summit”

Juan Verde, sustainable economy advisor to the US government and companies such as Google, Cisco or Banco Santander, will be one of the key speakers at the new edition of the HR Innovation Summit, the benchmark event for human resources . “I am expecting you on September 23 at the HR Innovation Summit, a fantastic event where we will have the opportunity to talk about the importance of Human Resources, human talent, the key to understanding the competitiveness of companies in this stage of economic recovery. and institutions in the 21st century and to understand how we are going to make a much better world, as long as we are able to protect and care for the talent of our companies “

Juan Verde is a recognized sustainable economy advisor to the US government. In the political sphere, he has worked with some of the most important figures in the world such as former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton … Likewise, in the corporate sphere, he has been a consultant for companies such as Google, Cisco and Banco Santander.

We are counting on your participation in the third block of the HR Innovation Summit: TRENDS AND FUTURE | FUTUREisNow, to address the concept of corporate sustainability. An introductory presentation based on his professional experience and his climate change project with Al Gore, which will also be accompanied by his subsequent participation in a roundtable with executives from companies like Ikea, Cabify, Vertis and EY.

Besides Juan Verde, Neil Harbisson, Bisila Bokoko, Juan Verde, Raquel Roca, Pau Garca Mil, Pilar Llcer, Andrs Ortega, Pilar Rojas, Ibai Martnez, Elisabeth Guitart … and many others will be in this new edition of HR Innovation Summit forming the best panel of speakers in history. The aforementioned speakers and many others, will give us the keys to the major trends in today’s world of work and business: technology, innovation, health and well-being, leadership, diversity and inclusion, new ways of working and to communicate, equality, coexistence of generations …

All this framed within the framework of the benchmark congress of the sector, full of innovation and new sensations and emotions during the first 4.0 event of the human resources sector. And that’s not all because we have many surprises to unveil … so stay tuned, pay attention!

About the HR Innovation Summit

ElHR Innovation Summits, the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, is being held for the fourth year at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with current health measures and protocols, this event will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be televised and broadcast worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, for another year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cigna, Hastee, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Soci only as Silver Sponsors.BMW Madrides is the official vehicle for an event that has also the collaboration of companies such as Vertis, Selecta, Frutality or Barn de Salamanca, among others, Coonices the event agency and Events the official technology supplier.

