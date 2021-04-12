“I can’t believe Sanchez was lying”

Publication: Monday April 12, 2021 20:52

I can’t believe Sánchez was lying. “This is how Isabel Díaz Ayuso reacted by listening to Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies and spokesperson for health, defend the” credibility “of the data provided by the Community of Madrid on the number of infections.

Data that the president of the government himself, Pedro Sánchez, questioned last week during an informal interview with journalists on the plane that took him to Senegal, opening another front between the central and regional executive.

“There may be delays that are corrected, but beyond that, I do not believe that anyone in any autonomous community consciously falsifies data,” condemned Simón.

The president of the Community of Madrid reacted to these statements by Simón, who ironically wrote on his Twitter profile: “I can’t believe Sánchez was lying.”

At the time, he had already replied to Sánchez by accusing him of lying and declaring that “the thief believes that everyone is of his condition”.