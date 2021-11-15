“i-could-not-wait-indefinitely-for-the-operation-and-i-went-to-the-private-one”

María Isabel Ruiz’s wrist surgery was not urgent: she has been waiting for more than a year. Manuel Facal’s ankle operation was not urgent: seven months without being called. Consolación Crespo’s varicose vein was not urgent: 16 months late for an appointment. Interventions that did not endanger the lives of patients were postponed during the most critical moments of the pandemic so that operating room teams could serve as ICUs for covid patients. Now, the primary school has become saturated and forms a funnel that also affects appointments with specialists. These three (and many other) citizens have paid for it with months of waiting in which they cannot work, walk or lead a normal life. Nothing urgent.

Facal, from 74 years, decided to go private after three months waiting and 10 kilos gained by not being able to walk. “I didn’t stop at home, I did every day 000 or 12 kilometers ”, relates this Lugo native of 74 years. After the intervention, he continues with crutches, but is gradually improving. “It cost me 5. 000 euros, but my ankle was getting like an elephant and I was a year late in a colonoscopy, 12 months for a heart check .. I couldn’t wait indefinitely for this too, “he says. To this day he has not been called from his hospital, seven months after he was put on the waiting list for the ankle operation that will no longer be performed in public. “Them They do not know that I have fixed it, ”he explains by phone.

Public health seems far from recovering from the blow of the pandemic, despite the fact that hospitals are already working normally, without great burdens due to covid, which only occupies 1.5% of beds and 4.3% of intensive care units. There are no recent data on waiting lists throughout Spain: the latest, published in June, refer to December 2020, when surgeries took an average of 209 days , 30 more than a year earlier (a 18% increase) and the average time to be seen by the specialist grew from 88 to 99 days (12, 5% more).

As this newspaper explained in a report published on November 5, these Figures hide enormous differences between communities and within each one of them, since each public hospital and health area in Spain has its own healthcare circuits: “The surgical wait, for example, oscillated in December of 2020 of the 60 days in Asturias to more than 280 of Castilla-La Mancha ”. We will have to wait a few weeks for the Ministry of Health to publish more updated figures, although they are always six months late: the next ones will show the situation of June.

In Castilla- La Mancha, specifically in Calzada de Calatrava (Ciudad Real), lives María Isabel Ruiz, from 32 years. She is a hairdresser, but she has had to stop working because the pain in her left arm does not allow her to hold the dryer. “I can’t do a hairstyle, it falls out of my hand,” he explains. His problem began six years ago: pain that ran from the elbow to the wrist has since had him from the neurologist to the traumatologist, back and forth. They could not find the problem and has even gone through the National Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo, where they did “extremely painful” tests.

María Isabel Ruiz García, in the Pedro Almodóvar park in Calzada de Calatrava, Ciudad Real. Álvaro García

The doctors’ decision came in September 2020: the wrist had to be opened to try to relieve a damaged nerve. Since then, he knows nothing and has lost his job at the hairdresser because he could not continue practicing it. “I am getting worse and weaker, with my left hand more and more useless. And I’m left-handed, ”she laments. He has been waiting for a call that does not arrive for more than a year, hoping to solve a problem that drags from the 26 years. His optimism is relative: the doctors themselves confessed that they did not know if they could fix his problem. “They told me that they would look at my wrist and that if it wasn’t solved, they would have to operate on my elbow,” he says.

Marciano Sánchez Bayle, doctor and spokesman for the Federation of Associations for the Defense of Public Health, ensures that there is a general problem of access that ranges from primary care to surgeries, through appointments with specialists. “It is a problem that has been increasing for years and that with the pandemic has run amok. More staff is needed: enter 20. 000 and 30. 000 toilets, and recover the beds that have been closed, which have been 5. 000 between and 2019 ″ points out.

Delays are throwing to some patients from the public system: private insurance, which has been growing in Spain for a decade, beat its record in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, with a rise of 4.4%, the highest in 10 years. This allowed for the first time to overcome the 11 millions of policies contracted, according to the employer Unespa. “You only have to watch the advertisements on television and radio to realize that you are seeing an opportunity with the deterioration of the public. But, beware, saturation is also being noticed here because they do not have sufficient means to replace it “, Sánchez Bayle adds.

Consolación Crespo González, from 59 years, he is considering this possibility. “They leave me no choice but to find a private health doctor,” says this woman, who mitigates as best she can at her home in Quesada (Jaén) the increasingly intense pain caused by varicose veins in her left leg. But, in the meantime, he is already beginning to look for other alternatives, after in October the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía sent him an appointment for his vascular surgery specialist for the 21 February 2020, that is, more than 16 months of waiting.

Consolación Crespo González has a wait of 16 months to try your varicose veins.

“That appointment is for the specialist in Jaén to see me [a 100 kilómetros de distancia], but I am very afraid that later we will have to wait even longer for the operation,” she says, somewhat desperate. , this patient, one of the thousands in Andalusia who are receiving appointments for primary care and specialist with a wait of up to a year or and a half.

This situation is so inexplicable that Consolación Crespo points out that even the health center of her town has suggested that she go looking for a private doctor. “I will have no other choice because if I wait for the appointment, plus the time after the operation, who knows how I will have my leg, almost to cut it,” says, somewhat perplexed, this patient who says she feels ashamed of the state of Andalusian public health, of which she is a great defender.

Underdiagnosis of cancer

Oncological operations have been maintained during the pandemic. Even in the worst moments, they were some of the interventions that were considered “non-delay.” These were urgent. But to get to that list you first have to detect the tumor. And delays in specialists do not help early diagnosis, one of the best weapons to cure cancer. Julieta, Sevillian from 23 years, she has been waiting seven months for a breast ultrasound for a lump that was detected in May. “Now, after two months with vomiting, reflux and losing five kilos, I have been waiting for two months to be called for a gastroscopy,” he explains.

According to a study by several scientific societies Spanish, new cancer diagnoses fell by 23% during the first wave. And not precisely because there is less cancer: tests to detect possible tumors, such as cytologies, went down to 30%. The European Cancer Organization estimates that around one million cases have gone undiagnosed on the continent. In addition to saturation, the fear of going to hospitals also plays a role in these delays, according to experts. It is a fear that is already being lost. But the waiting lists continue.

It will be one of the bills that the pandemic will pass late. Once the immediacy of the emergency, the saturation of the ICU and the deaths caused directly by the coronavirus, it will be necessary to continue evaluating for years the domino effect that it leaves in the form of a lack of prevention with a battered primary, underdiagnoses, huge lists of waiting, loss of follow-up for chronic illnesses or mental health problems. Suicides, without going any further, rebounded in 2020 with a growth of 7.4% with respect to the year above, according to figures published this week by the INE.