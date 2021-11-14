María de Quesada tried to remove her life when I had 15 years. He has created an association, The Yellow Girl, to prevent suicide. Mònica Torres

To the 15 years, María de Quesada tried to kill herself. “When I woke up in the hospital I was very afraid because I realized that I did not want to die, I wanted to stop suffering.”

A decade ago, the only daughter of Dolors López committed suicide. “She was wonderful and she had been very happy, as are the people who have had those thoughts after receiving help. That day he gave me a hug that still gives me goose bumps. I think: Would you be saying goodbye to me? ”

In 2020 took their own lives in Spain 3. 941 persons. It is the all-time high, according to the Suicide Observatory. It’s almost 11 on average a day, one every little more than two hours. Suicide is the leading cause of unnatural death: it causes almost three times as many victims as traffic accidents, 12, 6 times more than homicides and almost 90 times those killed by sexist violence. Among the youth of 15 to 29 years is the second leading cause of death (300) behind the tumors ( rate had never been reached until last year so tall (14, seven boys and seven girls) of suicides in children under 15. María de Quesada and Dolors López, who know well the pain behind these figures, wanted to share their experience with EL PAÍS. “So that those who have suicidal thoughts understand that this suffering is temporary, that there is a way out,” explains the first one, which today has 42 years and two children aged eight and five. “So that other mothers do not experience what I experienced,” adds the second, who today gives talks in institutes and trains teachers, police officers, firefighters and social services personnel to combat this statistic.

The good news of an immense drama, which is taken every year at least to 800. 000 people in the world, including thousands of young people with their whole lives ahead of them, is that it can be prevented, that everyone can help. And for that, María and Dolors agree, the first thing is to understand.

The taboo.

Friday at the hospital, Monday at school

“My suicide attempt was on a Friday,” recalls Maria. “They gave me medication and on Monday I was at school. The taboo immediately fell on me and my family. I didn’t discuss it with anyone. My parents didn’t either, they did what they could. We all did what we could. It was the nineties, nobody guided us and we pretended that nothing had happened. Over time I understood that the dangerous thing is to have a suicidal thought and not speak it. ”

Some friends of Dolors,“ with his best intention ”, they advised her not to say how her daughter had died. “They did it to protect me. They try not to talk about it because the environment stigmatizes you. The slab of shame and guilt falls on people who have survived a suicide. The human being repudiates thinking that someone can kill himself and hides it. It was said that it was better not to speak it, than to do it gave ideas, it caused the one who was thinking about it to decide, but it is the opposite. If we do not know the problem and its magnitude, we cannot prevent it. Not talking about suicide increases suicides ”, he concludes.

Dolors López’s daughter took her own life ago 10 years. Now help other survivors of suicide and train different groups to help prevent it. Mònica Torres

The psychiatrist Diego Palao, director of Mental Health at the Parc Taulí-UAB University Hospital in Sabadell (Barcelona) and coordinator of the prevention program of suicide of the Center for Biomedical Research in Mental Health Network (Cibersam), recalls that one of the slogans of the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat the problem is, precisely, “Let’s talk”.

For a long time, the media has hardly addressed the matter because it was believed to cause contagion. María, a journalist, clarifies that this effect exists, “but if it is not done well, that is, if suicide is talked about, as sometimes happens when someone who takes their own life is famous, giving lurid details about places or methods.”

The silence has had a perverse effect. “People are afraid to talk about this with minors, the statistics are hardly disseminated, and that has allowed,” says María, “that people perceive it as something alien, that cannot happen in their environment, when it happens in all ages and social classes ”. Not talking about it, adds Dolors, “encourages stigma and stigma is the first barrier to asking for help. That one who goes to the psychologist is lazy or crazy. Society creates discomforts that it does not resolve and that can become chronic, cause mental health problems. People with a normal life can fall into a depression due to the loss of work, loneliness, lack of resources … And it is not an individual problem, but of the whole society. We need a specific national plan that coordinates aid strategies, but also that we all act in a network, we are attentive to the signals and when someone lacks strength in our environment, we are not afraid to ask and listen. ”

Palao explains that the majority of young people they attend come to therapy after a suicide attempt, not before. “The main reason is the ignorance of the population, which tends to attribute mental health problems to situations or experiences and does not seek help because it seems a sign of weakness. To combat this we have developed an explanatory website, Mind-u, and we organize workshops in schools so that young people can identify problems and seek help. The suicide retry percentage is 20% per year in the general calculation and goes up to 40% among young people when there is no intervention. In the case of those who do go to therapy after an attempt, that percentage drops to 5% ”. The psychiatrist takes more than 20 years working in prevention and ensures that “there is no greater reward” than when he sees how a person who has attempted suicide realizes that this suffering was temporary. When treatment brings them back to life.

The false myths. “He says it to get attention”

“When something is not talked about because it is a taboo”, Dolors warns, “myths arise, false beliefs that are given as truths because in this case people remain more calm tied to them. One of the myths surrounding suicide is that it is done to get attention; another, that the one who warns never does it, or that only someone very selfish can take their own life. If a person talks about it, they must always be attended to, we cannot hide behind the fact that they want to manipulate us if the person who says it is, for example, someone who tries to avoid a sentimental breakup. That does not mean, obviously, maintaining the relationship as a couple, but rather finding a way for that person and that thought to be attended to. Suicide is not an act of selfishness. It is shocking to think of the suffering they have to get there because the people who do this do not want to die, they want to stop suffering. Understanding this is key because it means that we can help them, prevent them. ”

The profile.

All ages and social classes

There is no suicide profile. During confinement, María created a website to share her experience and encourage others. “I received a lot of testimonies, from Spain, the United States, Latin America … We had something in common: we had blamed ourselves a lot and we decided to take the step of not being ashamed”. Last September he published a book that brings together 23 of these stories and shows that suicidal thoughts are “transversal”. It is titled The Yellow Girl , which is what María calls “that voice that lives in all the people who have ever wanted to disappear” and in it speak victims of sexist violence, students, a gifted girl who tried to commit suicide in high school and today is a psychiatrist or a mother who spent three years unable to care for her daughter because postpartum depression made her feel unattached to the baby and tried to kill herself. That woman, who woke up one day in the hospital and shouted: “Let me die!”, Today is convinced that her daughter was born to save her. “When I see another person suffer for a similar reason, I explain that although it seems that they have fallen into the deepest abyss, it is not true.”

In the prologue of the book, the mountaineer Edurne Pasabán recounts her case: “Nothing is what it seems and everything can change overnight. My hardest eight thousand was never shaped like a mountain, but rather like a yellow girl. At first I did not know very well what was happening to me, it seemed that I was sad, my surroundings did not understand how, having everything, I could feel this bad and with so little desire to live. Now I wonder why I didn’t ask for help before, why I had to go to that extreme to take the step. ”

Palao psychiatrist explains that “90% of people who commit suicide had at that time a mental illness that can be treated and very effectively. ”

The media. “Attempts among young girls have doubled”

On 2020 For the first time in Spain, the thousand deaths by suicide in women were exceeded after an increase of 12, 3% compared to the previous year —in men, cases rose 5.7%. The INE does not collect the attempts, but the psychiatrist Diego Palao explains that in Catalonia, where they do collect these data from 2015, have detected an increase in girls. “During the confinement the number of attempts was reduced, although at the beginning of the course it returned to the pre-pandemic figures. But in the case of girls between 15 and 17 years has doubled ”. “Parents bring their children to us when they detect changes in behavior. Boys do tend to show aggressiveness if there are psychiatric problems, but girls experience mental health problems internally and parents only realize it when there is school failure, at the end of the year, and they go unnoticed ”.

Resources, as in any health area, are essential for prevention. In Spain there are 12 psychiatrists for each 100. 000 inhabitants, almost five times less than in Switzerland (52) and half that in France (23). And there is a lack of clinical psychologists: in 2018 they were three times less than the European average. The Government plans to incorporate the specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the next call for specialized health training. Meanwhile, the hospital 12 de Ocubre de Madrid and the company Yslandia have launched an en I say with an application, Searching help (Seeking Help), which allows the psychiatrist to be alerted if his patient views pages on suicide methods. María de Quesada and Dolors López often denounce this type of content on the Internet.

Warning signs. Adolescence, risk factor

“In my case there was no specific trigger,” explains María. “I had a low self-esteem since I was a child, my father suffered from depression, I saw that suffering and somehow, without blaming anyone, I felt that it was never enough. I was a good student, I had no apparent problems and that made me even more angry because I felt guilty for thinking like that, when I lacked nothing, other than love for myself. Since I didn’t speak it, I couldn’t understand what was happening to me either. ”

Dolors, who has investigated a lot after the suicide of his daughter, explains that “almost all suicides are preceded by signs.” “What we have to do is learn to detect them and not be scared.” These warning signs can be verbal – “someone repeatedly talking about death, saying things like ‘you would be better off without me’; that they say goodbye when it is not playing, thanking ‘for how you have behaved with me’ or try to settle old affairs, distribute jewelry or property “- or behavior -” changes in attitude, sadness, irritability, lack of sleep, neglecting the toilet personal, drug use ”-. “Adolescents”, he adds, “are a risk group because it is a time of vulnerability and depressions in young people are more difficult to detect because they do not always show sadness, sometimes what appears is aggressiveness.”

Palao, Professor of Psychiatry at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​tells a recent case: “We recently had a boy from 17 years six months with undiagnosed depression. His parents had noticed that he spoke somewhat less, but he had no behavior problems, nor had his grades dropped. They took him to the consultation because a friend showed them some wasap in which she said she wanted to die. He hadn’t asked for help. When I saw him he had already planned the suicide. Hermeticism at those ages makes things more difficult, so it is essential to improve communication with young people. ”

the person who has committed suicide, adds Dolors, is, after those who have already tried, the second group with the highest risk. “There are two difficult moments after something like this: the first is deciding whether to stay or go. I decided to stay. The second is to abandon the grief and that costs us because until we learn to bond with them through something other than crying over their death, that is, through their life, from what we share, we feel that we abandon them . This separates my life into an absolute before and after, nothing is ever the same. When I recovered, I decided that I wanted to help other mothers, I wrote a book, I name you , to accompany them and honor my daughter, and I exposed myself to society. I opened the channel with my grief, I went out, I said: “I am the mother of a girl who committed suicide and this is happening every day.”

If you need help:

Hope Phone: 717 000 717

Prevention, dissemination and training program of the Spanish Foundation for Suicide Prevention: www.prevensuic.org

Web for mental health problems in young people. Mind-u.cat

Association for the prevention of suicide The yellow girl.