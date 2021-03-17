“I do not exclude that they are trying to bring to Madrid the same hatred as in Catalonia”

Published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 8:48 AM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, attacked Pablo Iglesias after his decision to leave the government and run in the May 4 elections in the region.

In a conversation with the media Ok Diario, Ayuso sends harsh messages against his rival, which he ensures his enjoyment with the word “criminal”: “Watch when he says the word, how it registers. The word” crime “, or “criminal” For someone communist this is a paradise. Take advantage of that word, always trying to convey hatred, and appreciate, you are there. For this reason, as soon as you can, you left the vice-presidency, because it bothers you and you came directly to the riots, which he likes: the confrontation, trying to burn the streets, ”he says.

The popular leader insists on her speech and goes further: “I do not exclude that they are trying to bring to Madrid the same hatred and resentment that their friends transfer to Catalonia”. Also, during the conversation, he alludes to the figure of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, whom he criticizes for his pacts of recent months: “Pedro Sánchez is weakened from the moment he recanted all this. He has put the separatists in his bed., to Pablo Iglesias … Sánchez has shown that he neither feels nor suffers, but that he does not have a word either, ”he spits.

Regarding the elections and how he faces the possibility of a change in the current government, Ayuso insists on his campaign slogan, and tries to divide the arguments into the slogan “communism or freedom”: “After , and above all, the most important thing that man has, which is freedom and that communism with property is the first thing that tries to steal from you, ”he says.

At the same time, the candidate continues this comparison when she talks about United We Can: “These people entered the institutions, overthrew them, shattering these consensuses, these forms and this respect. We would come back to this law of the jungle and that all-powerful government against the citizen: that is what it meant, what the socialism of Podemos and Sánchez means ”, he says.