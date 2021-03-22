“I don’t think there is a problem with the vice president.”

Publication: Monday March 22, 2021 13:59

The secretary of the organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, had to step down after the socialist candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, rejected a government with Pablo Iglesias: “We are in the countryside. PSOE’s formula is to come out to win without anticipated interference, I don’t think there is any problem with the vice president. “

The Minister of Transport was also in conflict over Gabilondo’s statements, but recognized “his right” to define “his preferences”. However, he assured that the party “has not yet addressed this issue and we have a very positive idea of ​​the progressive coalition”.

Ángel Gabilondo refused to Al Rojo Vivo to accept a government with United We Can in the Community of Madrid after the elections because he assures that he “would not wish that there were radical and extreme approaches”.

“With things as they are, I’m not telling Podemos. I don’t want a climate of confrontation, of extremism. I sincerely don’t want that,” said the PSOE presidential candidate. “Not with this Iglesias,” he pointed out.

When asked if he would sleep “quietly” if he had Pablo Iglesias as vice president in a government led by him, he said he never sleeps “quietly”: “It would make me feel bad. feel good if someone with an extremist and radical approach was a part of Hope and Wish it moves in another direction. But to say things like that, honestly, I don’t mean it. “

Almeida rejects Iglesias as a “caricature”

In this regard, the national spokesperson of the PP, José Luis Martínez Almeida, also asked the candidate of the PSOE to call the Prime Minister and ask him to break with United We Can and Pablo Iglesias.

“If Gabilondo believes what he says and wants us to believe it, let him call Sánchez and tell him that he cannot have a national government with Podemos and Iglesias,” said the mayor of the capital.

In addition, he asked the candidate “to impose his temperament on that of his party”, since with him “we can talk”, while Sánchez “embarrassed”.

Likewise, regarding Iglesias’ accusations that Ayuso could end up in jail if they investigate her, Almeida says it is the second vice president who could end up in jail: “This man would be charged if It is not because he is He is much closer to prison than Ayuso will be in his whole life “.

Then the mayor asked to “ignore” Iglesias, who is “a caricature”.