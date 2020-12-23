The perception of the work environment by the members of a team does not only depend on what the company projects on them. This perception is also largely influenced by the psychosocial characteristics of the group. The feeling of belonging to a group is a decisive factor when it comes to perceiving a good working environment. American psychologist Abraham Maslow, known for his pyramid theory of human motivations, argues that: “Once basic needs for survival and security are met, the next level we seek to meet is social.

Meeting social needs is knowing that you are part of groups. Perhaps after family groups, work groups are the main groups to which we have a need – inherent in the human condition – to belong, at least a sense of belonging.

The feeling of belonging to a group, like that of the work team, is one of the most important factors when assessing the work climate of companies. A positive work climate can only be achieved when employees have their needs covered: “survival, security and affiliation”

Measure the work environment through the feeling of belonging to the group

The positive work climate is created with the optimal set of perceptions of the members of the worker group, in relation to their experience in the workplace. This perception will determine your sense of belonging, directly linked to motivation. Knowledge of the data for this parameter will be fundamental in order to be able to adopt measures that remedy potential problems.

The communication tool for measuring the work environment should take into account elements such as the following to detect gaps in this regard:

I feel like I’m part of the team. I am satisfied with the frequency with which I communicate with my colleagues. I trust my colleagues. I feel like my peers respect me. My colleagues help achieve business goals and objectives. When I ask my colleagues for help, they take the time to help me. Communication between peers is honest and transparent. My colleagues accept many opinions that are different from theirs. You can count on your colleagues when you need help. I respect the people I work with. My colleagues always act in good faith and without bad intentions.

Collectives and organizations, and therefore also companies, are formed through communication systems that are effectively coordinated to enable the group’s objectives. Relations between colleagues should be assessed in studies or in the continuous measurement of the work environment (Access to the demo)

If the work environment is analyzed individually, we will obtain psychological perceptions, but from a collective point of view, from the group in which each one feels integrated, we obtain organizational perceptions – work environment -, in which individual perceptions must be considered.

It is the responsibility of company management or human resource managers to promote the creation of environments that motivate employees also in interpersonal relationships. Also sponsor these environments and generate actions that maintain them; for which it is necessary to be able to constantly press the working environment.

“Organizations are made up of a large structure of human beings, who have different types of behavior, attitudes and beliefs that permeate their interaction and, therefore, the establishment of good interpersonal relationships, necessary to maintain a good working environment within an organization (Álvarez et al. 2005).

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital