“I had no other choice, because of hunger”

The rescue of her baby in the waters of El Tarajal by a Civil Guard diver grabbed the headlines and got stuck in the retina of many Spaniards as an example of the migration drama. laSexta managed to locate the girl’s mother. An exclusive interview with Alfonso Rodríguez in which Naima is the name of this Moroccan woman, tells about her plight.

The question is obvious. What makes a mother risk the life of a baby? And the answer is overwhelming: despair. Naima recounted in front of the LaSexta buses the dire situation in which she and her three children lived in Morocco, without food or milk to feed their young.

She knew the risk she was running trying to swim to Ceuta and yet she jumped into the sea hanging onto a float and with her baby, just a few months old, on her back. It is one of the images that has marked us the most these days. That of a Civil Guard diver holding the baby motionless and cold in the middle of the sea … Now Naima tells us how that moment happened.

She denies throwing her baby into the water and explains that she motioned for the diver to help her out of fear that her baby would drown. “Yes, I was scared. I thought my baby and I might die. But in the float I saw the Civil Guard and started waving to him, thank him very much from here. He saw that he had the girl, he took her in his arms and brought her back to the ground, “he tells us. A story that also coincides with the one that the Civil Guard himself told us in Al Rojo Vivo a few days ago His other children also arrived in Ceuta the same day, the middle one walking and the oldest one swimming.

“I was much more afraid in Morocco than that day at sea”. Naima was earning around 20 euros a day as a carrier in Morocco, but the border closures made her survival and that of her own family almost impossible. On the verge of being evicted from her rental home and with three children aged two months, 5 and 12, she received a phone call warning her that the border was open and that she was not thinking about it .

“I came because I had no other way. I know a lot of people died at sea and a lot hanged themselves and committed suicide. I had no other situation, because of the hungry, ”he explains.

Journalist Alfonso Rodríguez tells Al Rojo Vivo that although he cannot reveal exactly where Naima is, he explains “that he sleeps in a hole with high humidity, in subhuman conditions, out of fear”.

Naima lives in the street, hidden in Ceuta, and is still afraid. Fear of being expelled from Spain. Ask the government to give them a chance. She asks for a future, for herself and for her children. Ask to be greeted.