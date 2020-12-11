Posted: Friday December 11 2020 11:35 AM

The controversy is served in Leioa, Biscay. There, Olentzero, a character with deep roots in the Basque Country who distributes gifts to children on Christmas Day, demanded that children in that town write their letters only in Basque, otherwise they will not be able to understand what presents they want this Christmas. .

He did so in a letter posted on the website of the town hall, governed by a coalition of PNV and PES, framed as part of a campaign for children to send their letters online this Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic. In it, Olentzero and his companion Mari Domingui give “a slap on the wrist” to the little ones for having written their petitions in Spanish.

“I have to give you a slap on the wrist, because the three of us know that most of you know Basque, but despite this we get a lot of letters in Spanish. On the contrary, we hardly know Spanish and we have to make a terrible effort to understand them, sometimes we don’t know it. We were successful and we could not read them and without knowing your wishes and adventures … so this year we hope to receive them in Basque so that we can read them, ”the letter read.

The campaign has been harshly criticized by opposition groups, in particular the Popular Party, whose Biscay President Raquel González has called the initiative “barbaric”.

“And what do we do with this new barbarism of PNV sectarianism? (Paid with public money) Even children cannot write their letters to Olentzero if it is not in Basque! Are you not ashamed to play with the illusion of children like this? You have no morals. You are obsessed! Criticized via Twitter.