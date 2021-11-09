“i-haven't-seen-my-son-in-three-years”:-i-return-to-new-york-after-the-end-of-the-ban-on-travel-due-to-the-pandemic

After flying eight hours on a plane at full throttle, “without provision of pillows or blankets for all passengers”, and passing a detailed passport control (“with many more questions than other times ”), Hugo, aged 28, arrived this Monday at the airport in Newark (New Jersey), the third in New York City, aware that it was a historic day. “On the plane, in Barajas, everyone commented on it, that it was a special day.” The first, after 20 months, that the United States opened its air and land borders to non-essential travel (tourism, leisure or family gatherings; that is, all those that are not for business or studies). A period of isolation and estrangement in which Hugo and his girlfriend, Clara, from 24 years, who works in Chicago, they could only be seen taking a detour. For Mexico.

Hugo Serrano, at Madrid airport before traveling to the United States this Monday. David Expósito

This Monday afternoon, the couple could meet directly, at the reception of a New York hotel where Clara flew from Chicago. But during the pandemic, the mandatory toll was Mexico: if he did the mandatory two-week quarantine, Hugo could enter the US “It made no sense to go to Mexico, when the incidence data of the virus have always been much worse there than the from Spain; so are those in the US, so the feeling we have now is one of relief. Finally! ”Hugo sighs at the hotel reception after meeting Clara.

“ We have endured the distance with video calls, always waiting for the ban to be lifted ”for non-essential trips, they explain in duet. “In fact, when They announced that it would be at the beginning of November, I bought a ticket for day 1; Luckily I was able to change it for another for today ”, explains the young man. However, they both acknowledge, they have been lucky, since in the end they have seen each other “almost every two months, almost always in Mexico,” except once Hugo flew to the United States. Of course, usually with the computer in tow. “It’s just that vacation days didn’t work, so I’ve worked whole weeks at night from here. If it weren’t for teleworking, it would have been impossible, ”he explains. The computer is the only thing that was repeated on this trip, finally free from strange geographical detours.

In Barajas, remember, there were dramatic moments, of passengers who were not allowed to board for not having the complete vaccination schedule (“the health control is done by the airlines in Madrid, not on arrival”). But they were more hopeful. María Aurora López couldn’t stop crying. He had not slept all night because of his fear of flying, but he arrived very early this Monday at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport. He held the plane ticket tightly, as if afraid that someone might take it from him, after more than two years of waiting. “Tonight I will finally be able to hug my son again, yesterday was his birthday and for just 24 hours we could not celebrate together ”, she whispered between sobs.

María Aurora López, at the Madrid airport this Monday. Davis Exposito

“I haven’t seen my son for three years, he lives in Miami with his father and we had planned see each other before all this exploded ”, he recalled while showing a photo of Roberto on his mobile, who just turned 27 years. María Aurora, from 55, is originally from Venezuela and lives in Tenerife. As soon as he found out that he could travel again, he tried to buy the plane tickets without saying anything to surprise his son. But in the end he discovered it, Roberto commented amused by phone from the other side of the Atlantic, “because he needed help with the vaccination papers and all the permits.” Excited like his mother, he counted the hours to go to pick her up at the Miami airport. “He hasn’t told me exactly how long he’s going to stay, it doesn’t matter either. I’m going to be with my mother, that’s all I want. ”

At eight in the morning, Barajas Terminal 1 welcomed the first flight to New York’s JFK airport after almost two years. Among the many blue passports of American tourists, who have been able to enter Spain without restrictions – the lack of reciprocity has caused diplomatic frictions with the EU countries, included en bloc in the entry ban – from time to time they could be recognized some Spanish passengers. Among them were Adolfo Rivero and Encarnación Martín, with two carts loaded with suitcases. They have two children in Denver, although they did not hide that they are the grandchildren they have missed the most in these months. This Monday it was 600 days since the last time they were together. They were in the United States when the pandemic began, to meet the youngest of their granddaughters, who was only nine months old. “I’m going to stay as long as possible”, recognized this Monday Encarnación, Madrid from 59 years. “In these months my oldest son had his first daughter, I need to meet her and act as a grandmother.”

Encarnación Martín and Adolfo Rivero travel to Denver, Colorado, to reunite with their children and grandchildren. David Exposito

Rocío, the youngest of their three children, was waiting for them in Denver. She is married to a Marine and has lived in the US for nine years. “Before the pandemic, they came to visit us every two months, because my father has worked all his life for an airline company,” Rocío commented by phone. “My mother has spent so much time with us that she has been almost more of a mother than a grandmother to my older children,” she explained. “That is why she is the one who suffered the most from this separation, she was desperate to see them again, she was getting depressed.” His parents’ flight was due to land at 10 p.m. local time. “My children have decided not to sleep, they want to see their grandparents as soon as they get off the plane. I have a bag full of tissues. ”

Consuelo Neila, from 75 years, she wasn’t willing to wait much longer either. For years alternate one season in Madrid with another in South Carolina, where her son David lives. She can’t wait to hug her grandchildren, Alejandro and Sofía, and spend Christmas with them. Although this time she has to travel alone, she is not nervous at all. “For me this was the routine. And it will be again ”, he affirms.