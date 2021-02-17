“I hope he can be treated urgently”

Publication: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 4:50 PM

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, said on Wednesday that the riots last night in many towns in Catalonia to protest the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél had not served to get him out of prison, and called for his thanks. for the emergency route.

In addition, he reported that in the Catalan capital, around 50 containers burned, worth around 70,000 euros.

In an interview with RAC-1, Colau admitted that “Pablo Hasél’s imprisonment causes outrage, but violence is not the way.”

Colau expressed “all his respect for the exercise of the right to demonstrate. Demonstrating is not a problem, on the contrary, but I ask that the incineration of containers not be used, which does not solve anything, especially in a context of crisis. ”

The mayor, who quantified the damage caused to the garbage cans set on fire by some demonstrators at around 70,000 euros, and revealed that they had removed a hundred “because the Mossos had warned us that there was a certain risk”.

“What happened is very serious and should be quickly resolved politically. Amnesty International and the world of culture are asking for it. It goes beyond Hasél because it is a question of freedom of expression. These are serious facts and more in context. pandemic and social unrest, ”Colau reflected.

The mayor called for “an effort from all political forces to give a response to get out of the crisis” and recalled that “a few days ago the proposal to reform the Penal Code was adopted. Unfortunately, the reforms are slower that what we would wish and that is why Jaume Asens presented a petition in grace “of the rapper.

“We hope that the pardon by way of emergency can be dealt with because it is a serious case,” Colau concluded.