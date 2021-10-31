“i-no-longer-need-to-be-in-control-of-everything”

Malú, photographed in a Madrid restaurant in the past 20 October. Bald Elm

Malú asks permission to smoke a cigarette before answering a question about how she felt treated when her courtship with Albert Rivera, president of Ciudadanos, was known when they began their relationship and today away from the front line politics. He takes his time, as if carefully evaluating what he is going to say. She takes a tobacco-rolling device out of her purse. Insert the slip of paper and turn with a small crank. He turns it on, inhales, and tilts his mouth to blow the smoke out the open door. And he launches: “The entire first phase was very macho, very macho. And it was painful. It seems incredible that we do not evolve. Everything was: ‘why?’ and ‘but where are we going to end up?’ As if you appear out of nowhere. Then things relaxed, especially when Lucia arrived [la hija de la pareja, de un año]. But in the beginning there were very ugly things. My God of my life: if it had been the other way around…! How can you attack in such a macho way. I felt it that way. ” While speaking, an image of Malú blurred and with paintings of war looks at her from the cover of her new album, Thousand battles . The vinyl (he has also released it in that format) rests on the table where we are, a reserved area in a restaurant in the center of Madrid, where Malú has opened the door to be able to smoke. Wear casual clothes and ask for a bottle of water. During the talk, which takes place at two in the afternoon, he will pick at (three pieces at the most) Serrano ham and tomato (“oh, it’s fancy; better than the one from my garden, even if it hurts”).

It is relatively easy to trace the whirlwind that has passed his life in recent times by following the lyrics of the songs of his new album: the siege of the press in Open fire (“If they open fire I get big / I never knew how to be a coward”, he sings); romantic encounters in Switzerland (“clandestine dates in an open field… / it does not matter if it is with wine or coffee / this time is ours, no one is going to look ”) or the pregnancy of her daughter in Weaving wings (“There is little left to see you and write this love song”). But to know the reason for A thousand battles you have to take a look ago, two and a half years ago…

The transformation of María Lucía Sánchez Malú (Madrid, 39 years) began in early 2019 when a ankle, needed surgery and, for the first time since starting his career with 16 years, had to slow down. “It was a terrible moment. It left me devastated and in great frustration. I felt something unprecedented in me: a complete loss of control. It was terrible, because I had to cancel the tour and there were a lot of people involved ”. What came next defines it as “a hostion that hit my life in the mouth so that it would stop.” On 20 years she had never been alone, handicapped, in her room, with the only company of her thoughts. She did not like the diagnosis she made to herself: “It had been a long time since I enjoyed what I was doing. I did not enjoy the most important concerts of my life. Due to an excess of pressure and my obsession with demands. I was singing and I realized that the light in one corner of the stage was not working. That served to scratch me. It was a sick demand. Me, 24 hours per day to 100 %. He didn’t allow me a single mistake. ”

He realized that he lived with two Malús: the shameful, the shy, the vulnerable; and the one who went on stage or faced the rigors of the profession, empowered and “often on the edge.” The first was the real one; the second, a cuirass that had been built since the 16 years to survive in a not-too-welcoming world. “I made a character for myself. I felt that I had made an absolute separation of the two. The break due to the injury allowed me to live with the vulnerable Malú, the one at home. And the other I have put aside. When I was making the album, in a natural way, I realized that the one who was making it was not the perfectionist, but the one who was hidden and the one who had wanted to come out for a long time. And they joined. That’s why there have been my Thousand battles until I have found the most important: mine with myself to be at ease. If I am shameful and fragile, now I no longer have to hide it. I’m like that and that’s it. ”

During the long hour of conversation, the singer avoids pronouncing the name of her partner, a key piece in this transformation . In the credits of the album he writes in the acknowledgments section: “Albert, that you accompany me on this journey and inspire me to be free.” “When I wrote those words, I did it with all my soul and with all my heart. Without complexes of any kind. There can always be someone in life who gives you confidence in yourself, and who tells you to feel free when it comes to living and doing ”, he explains.

Does not admit the presence of specific people in the lyrics of the album: “I find it difficult to be very explicit with the songs, except with my daughter’s, Sure. I don’t want to condition the people who listen to them. Let them interpret them as they want ”. Later he will affirm: “It is a very liberating album, because I have not been afraid to tell anything. My soul is there ”. But don’t shy away from the issue.

– You don’t think it was news that a candidate for the presidency of the Government had a relationship with a singer?

– Of course it was newsworthy. Even I would have said: “Wow. Let’s see how this is, let me find out ”. But in the end, what is it? What we live daily around the world: the union of two people who know each other regardless of where they live, where they are and what they do. They are two human beings who meet, who love each other, who fall in love and who decide to walk together. What is it about the sensationalism of saying: “Wow, an artist and such …?” Yes is funny. But there is nothing else: there is no permission neither for opinion nor for value judgment.

Musically, Thousand battles enhances the virtues of the Malú style:

rapturous ballads, rock touches … melodic pop with his torrent of voice in the foreground. Daughter of flamenco singer and producer Pepe de Lucía and niece of the great guitarist Paco de Lucía, Malú began her career in 1998 being a teenager and with the support of Alejandro Sanz, who wrote her first hit, Apprentice. Since then, his tireless work and his interpretive claw have made him one of the great stars of Spanish pop, without major setbacks in his long career. Thousand battles is his 12 th disc. In 2012 her popularity soared when she began to participate as a teacher in the music program The voice. She holds the record for the number of seats in the Madrid WiZink Center of a Spanish singer on the same tour: up to four, 15. 000 per night. Some live shows that constitute the singer’s main course: explosive, passionate, high-level visual and musical spectacles.

In a few months, already in 2022, the tour of A thousand battles and the artist will test whether the armor that it was built early in his career. “It does not mean that I am going to go on stage and that everything is going to give me the same. But I’m not going to stop enjoying a concert because in a song by 25 out of tune a bit. The motto is: enjoy it, it will turn out much better. I no longer need to be in control of everything. It doesn’t make me happy. I’m in the phase of enjoying it. I just want to have control of myself: my voice, that I am well prepared and that everything is in order with my daughter. Everything else, keep it coming… ”