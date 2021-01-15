“I saw death very closely”

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 20:47

Miguel Casañ is an anesthetist at Doctor Peset University Hospital in Valencia. He was admitted to the ICU for coronavirus. Her family is infected even though she has taken all measures to avoid it, especially when it is sanitary. It is very important to listen to his story so as not to forget for a moment that all caution is small.

“These days, I thought I was dying, I saw the death up close,” Miguel explained from his bed, intubated, where he told of the damage that COVID-19 caused at home and in his environment. “We have brought down the six components of the family,” he said, adding that he did not want to show his legs on the video because in a week “everything has atrophied”.

The anesthesiologist called on the population to be responsible and aware of the real consequences that the pandemic is having in our country, which again beaten the record for the number of people affected by the virus this Friday. Infections topped 40,000 daily cases for the first time before going into the weekend.

In addition, Health, in its last update of the pandemic data week, pointed out that Spain suffers from a cumulative incidence of 575.10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. For this reason, Miguel concluded: “Don’t be intimidated, but don’t relax.” He assured to have kept his distance and respected the rules, but that even so he ended up suffering from the effects of the coronavirus: “This bug is very serious, a lot”.