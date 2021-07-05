“I thought it might be useful to meet him.

The former secretary general of the PP and former defense minister, María Dolores de Cospedal, defended before the judge in the Kitchen case that he had never mandated the commissioner Juan Manuel Villarejo, and therefore claims that he does not never charged for information provided to the policy. Although she explained, in statements taken from audios to which laSexta had access, the type of relationship that united them and why it was also convenient for her to meet Villarejo.

It had to do, said the former politician in said audios, with the “knowledge she claimed to have on people who worked in the media” and who “could interest her”, as secretary of the PP.

Thus, Cospedal told the magistrate of the National Court, Manuel García-Castellón, that it was her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro, who introduced them to the party headquarters in 2009. Both had known each other for over twenty years, and Villarejo himself would have expressed his interest in meeting Cospedal.

According to the account of the former president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha, Villarejo would have told her husband that he could have information on certain people of the party who were committing “actions which were neither orthodox nor regular”. “I wanted to know if it was true and for him to explain or demonstrate it to me,” Cospedal added.

“He told me that he was a person who had a very solid consulting firm, that he was linked to all the companies in the country and carried out private investigative missions, that he knew everything. What I checked later, that he knew everyone, “admits Cospedal in the audios, adding that at the time he thought it might be” useful to know him “because he was receiving” many attacks in the press ”.

The main interest of Cospedal: the “attacks” in the press, Barberá and the supposed espionage at the PP

Thus, Cospedal also explained to the judge his interest in the meeting: “He said that he had very good relations with the press and that he could inform me who carried out these attacks and why.

In addition, he maintains that during this period there were “more than well-founded suspicions that at the PP we were being spied on or listened to from a neighboring building” by the Interior Ministry, headed by Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba.

Cospedal adds to this the leaks that were underway on the investigations of Rita Barberá, mayor of Valencia and “a very good friend” to her at the time. “I wanted to know who made these leaks to reporters,” he said.

However, the “popular” attended only four of their meetings, which took place at the party headquarters and in a cafeteria. And he also points out that he doesn’t remember “exactly” what they talked about at those meetings, but that it has “fundamentally” a social character. Although he adds: “On the advances in the issue of wiretapping, he did not tell me anything, and as to the leaks on Barberá, he told me that they had been made by a judge, and nothing more.”

On Bárcenas: “At the PP, there was no problem”

On whether the People’s Party tried to negotiate with Luis Bárcenas after his imprisonment for some kind of preferential treatment, Cospedal replied: “I don’t think so, frankly I tell you.”

And he also adds that in his opinion, Bárcenas has no documentation on the former Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, or Javier Arenas: “I sincerely believe that it is a lie, that these recordings do not exist. C ‘is my opinion, I do not know I can assure you it “, even if he insists on the fact that” there was no concern in this direction in the PP “.