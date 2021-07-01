“I try to make happy organizations, that’s really my goal”

LETTER SIZE

Interview. Raquel Gil, HR Director at Sanitas Seguros and second most influential HR professional: “I try to make organizations happy, that’s really my goal”

BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 02 July 2021



On June 23, the gala of “The Most Influential of Human Resources” was held and Raquel Gil, Director of Human Resources of Sanitas Segur was chosen as the second leader of the most influential people in human resources in 2021, just behind Itxaso Larraaga, Director of Human Resources and CSR at SEUR, who won the first position in ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ 2021. “I am very grateful and satisfied because the work we do every day from HR has not only been recognized internally but also outside our Group, ”he tells us.

A graduate in economics and business from the Complutense University of Madrid and holder of several masters in different business schools, Raquel Gile has been in charge of people management in the health insurance company since 2012. In addition, she has accumulated nearly twenty years in the health insurance company since she was previously Director of Territorial Operations at Sanitas Mayores. “I am a person who cares and takes care of people. I try to help them grow both personally and professionally. I try to make organizations happy and that is really my goal,” says the director of human resources of Sanitas Seguros.

Don’t miss the full interview!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT