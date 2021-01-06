Publication: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 5:45 PM

The vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, responded with verses from the Bible to a deputy from Vox who called for the expulsion from Spain of unaccompanied minor migrants, known as “menas”: “The stranger who resides with you will be like you and you will love him like yourself. “

The head of the citizens of the Community of Madrid thus addresses the deputy Rocío de Meer, who tweeted a powerful “LESS!”.

Aguado refers the representative of the far right to two sentences from the Bible: specifically, to Saint Matthew 25 and Leviticus 19.

“Because I was hungry and you gave me food; I was thirsty and you gave me to drink; I was a stranger and you welcomed me, ”said the first of them. “The stranger who lives with you will be like you and you will love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt”, we read in the second.

This is not the first time that Vox leaders have launched or incited campaigns against these children of immigrants: the leader of the far-right party in Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, went to the gates of the general elections of November 2019 in a center where residents live. these young people from Madrid’s Hortaleza neighborhood.

For the Monastery, the presence of these young people generates “insecurity” and “serious problems” for the inhabitants of the district.

Chase Alerts

The Madrid prosecutor’s office warns in its latest report on the campaign of physical and virtual harassment suffered by the menas and denounces that it has been reinforced by the demonstrations of certain political groups which have created a “toxic” climate.

The situation of the menas, a group that the prosecution considers particularly vulnerable because of their minor age, their foreign origin and their family separation, is bombarded in several of the sections of the memory of the prosecution published this Sunday.

In addition to “hostility” towards unaccompanied foreign minors detected in social networks, the prosecution recalls that in December 2019 a grenade for military training was located inside the first reception center in Hortaleza, a low power device that has been disabled without causing damage.

The author of the events is still unknown, but the episode gave rise to a controversy among political representatives and highlights, according to the prosecution, the need to achieve a great “interinstitutional commitment” on this issue.

The prosecution does not link the campaign of physical and virtual harassment against the menas detected in the second half of 2019 to a specific fact, but it does not doubt that it has been reinforced by the public statements of certain political groups.