“i-was-more-aware-of-the-photographer-than-of-competing”:-this-is-how-adolescent-athletes-are-used-on-youtube

A video on YouTube from a channel supposedly from the US shows the activist Clara Fernández (Barcelona, ​​2003) at the Vallehermoso stadium in Madrid in 2020. It lasts a minute: Fernández picks up the pole, gets ready and jumps, nothing more. The stadium announcer is heard saying in Spanish that she is the champion of Spain indoor sub 18. Despite its apparent insignificance, they have seen it 11 millions of people, a figure only available to select youtubers . The audience in this case was focused in its vast majority more on the athlete’s body than on her technique, judging by the more than 11. 000 comments. “It was during the quarantine, all of a sudden, it got out of hand, I couldn’t control it, I felt so helpless,” Fernández tells this newspaper by phone. “When I was going to compete, I was more aware of the photographers around me than of competing.”

Fernández’s father, Jaume, remembers how badly he had it in 2020. “It was a very delicate moment with a huge increase in followers, videos that were made of her with ugly comments. It did not hit rock bottom, but it hurt, “he adds, and explains that he needed the help of a psychologist to manage it.

The example of Clara Fernández is remarkable for the incredible number of views of their videos, but it is not an isolated case on YouTube. The platform is full of videos of female athletes of all ages with millions of views. The recommendation algorithm detects the interest that these videos arouse and promotes them both to repeat users and to others who have never been interested.

Deep down and in all its harshness , it is viral content. On the page there are many videos of light and suggestive eroticism, but in the case of athletes the difference is that obviously this effect is involuntary, unwanted and with many cases involving minors. The solution is not simple because they are normal videos, whose only sexual connotation is in the eyes of those who watch them. But thanks to this ambiguity, dozens of anonymous channels and the platform itself earn money with voyeuristic practices, in one more example of the complexity of the internet.

The first video of Fernández that went viral was published by Esbufecs, a channel of a club in Mollerussa (Lleida) in February 2020. Today it has four million visits. It is from a competition in Sabadell (Barcelona) where Fernández comes out with other competitors. The thumbnail that YouTube shows before watching the video is of the peer from the front next to a colleague from the back. Esbufecs has 129. 000 followers and has published more than 4. 000 videos. Most have hundreds of views. Fernández’s video is the most watched along with another sub female race 18. After those two, the most successful successive videos are of girls on the beach or in the pool. They are all Esbufecs runners, and therefore recorded with permission, several with more than a million views. “In the end, I recorded all the activities we do,” explains Manel Porté, owner of the channel, by phone to EL PAÍS. “We would go to Port Aventura and make a video. First it was that, then it gets animated and I have everything there ”, he adds. In addition to recording them inside the stadium, he also recorded them in a swimsuit outside and with a GoPro camera underwater.

Porté created playlists of each of the girls, which he removed after the call from EL PAÍS. Why are women’s sports videos more successful? “Because the 95% of those who They watch videos, they are men, ”Porté initially responded. But why, within female videos, are some more successful than others? “You never know which one is going to work on YouTube,” answers Porté. But is it known that the videos of girls or girls are clearly the ones that work the most? This newspaper insisted. The phone line went silent, with no answer.

Porté’s YouTube channel is monetized: he earns money thanks to the ads that accompany his videos. “I’m pulling between this and helping my brother in his bakery,” he clarifies. The channel itself warns of your income and allows you to subscribe for 2, 99 euros per month: “We love athletics and we help everyone to do it. We pay all the expenses and activities of the small group of students thanks to this channel ”, he says. THE COUNTRY has consulted youtubers how much is entered approximately for a video with a million views: and although it depends on the type of video, channel, time, country and other variables , a reasonable figure in 2020 was around 500 Dollars (433 euros).

After EL PAÍS consulted YouTube for these practices, the platform asked video examples to rate them. Among others, this newspaper sent those of Esbufecs. “Those videos do not violate our norms (neither that of minors nor that of sexual content),” was his entire response. In any case, this newspaper does not link to these channels so as not to promote their dissemination.

How it becomes viral

Fernández’s concern began with a video of another channel called Core Tops, now defunct. Clara Fernández’s clip was one more in a recording called 9 Funny moments that happened in sports . The thumbnail was the same as in the original Esbufecs video. “My behavior was limited to looking for the miniatures that generate the greatest number of visits possible”, explains to this newspaper in successive audio messages Core, the Asturian youtuber who created that channel. Fernandez wrote to him and asked him to at least pixelate his face, which Core did.

Core had YouTube experience and knew for sure what his audience wanted. “That’s why he put me back and a half, that if he was a pedophile, that he encouraged the harassment of minors, barbarities,” he recalls now. His channel received complaints and that fact could be the beginning of the end of his success. The channel’s profits depended on visits and Core was gambling on his income. “The blame is on YouTube. You as a content creator have to look for what the audience likes. It is more than evident. At that time the only solution that had to be recommended being a channel with voice in off was to draw attention to the thumbnail and the title, nothing else was needed. What you said inside didn’t matter. We as youtubers adapt to it ”, he explains.

This is an obvious example of perverse incentives aligned with some innocent victims. “The YouTube algorithm is a reflection of society, teaching what gets us hooked on the screen,” says Romuald Fons, founder of BigSeo Agency and an expert in positioning on Google and YouTube. ”It detects our patterns when a video catches us and associates that attraction with the content. What it does is give what it consumes to a depraved society ”, he says.

“We are the men of culture”

The thousands of comments on these videos , when open, make this trend clear. Many of them include the expression “men of culture.” “The algorithm of the men of culture strikes again”, says for example one. The term, turned into a meme, comes from the anime . On YouTube, this is how the fans of these videos of girls, most of the times athletes, call themselves that the platform’s algorithm recommends or often puts on the personalized cover of its users. The expression “men of culture” in plural and with this meaning has been in the Urban Dictionary since June of 2021.

