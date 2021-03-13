Technology

“I was woken up by a strong pain and I stopped feeling my legs”

Madrid

Lucía Martínez, 20, went from being a health worker in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic to being a patient. For the past few months, he has had a spinal cord injury caused by an epidural hematoma.

“I went off guard, fell asleep and was woken up by a severe pain in my back. Suddenly, I stopped feeling my legs, it was immediate, ”he says. In your case, the first year of payback is key; For this reason, she herself launched a crowdfunding campaign both to be able to adapt her house to her new needs and to pay for the rehabilitation.

“I have little left to reach the goal. I have set the limit at 15,000 euros and I have 13,000,” he told us. Thanks to all these gifts, Lucía is recovering today thanks, among other things, to virtual reality.

He still has a long way to go, although he insists that short-term goals need to be set. And hers, she admits, is to recover as soon as possible to be the one helping other patients again.

