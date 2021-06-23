Iberdrola President Sánchez Galán accused of corruption, crimes against privacy and forgery of documents in spying on Villarejo

Madrid

Updated: Wednesday 23 June 2021 10:52

Posted: 23.06.2021 10:51

National Court judge Manuel Garcia Castellón has accepted the indictment of Iberdrola President Ignacio Sánchez Galán as being under investigation in the case which seeks to find out whether the electricity company has engaged the services of ex-commissioner José Villarejo to spy, among other things, on ACS President Florentino Pérez.

Likewise, he also imputes three other directors of the company: Fernando Becker, Francisco Martínez Córcoles and Rafael Orbegozo; in particular, with Sánchez Galán, for a continuing crime of active bribery, a crime against privacy and forgery of a commercial document.

In his car, to which LaSexta had access, the judge accepts the request made by the anti-corruption prosecution, which on Tuesday presented a letter to the head of the court, explaining that at this time of the investigation, and with the procedures that have already been carried out They practiced, there are indications of these crimes, for which it will be necessary to listen to the president of Iberdrola and the rest of the executives to conclude if they have any connection with the plot.