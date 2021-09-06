Iberia offers business, digital marketing and entrepreneurship courses on its long-haul flights

Starting in September, Iberia is offering unique and innovative content on its long-haul flights: training at 30,000 feet above sea level.

The airline collaborates with ThePowerMBA, the business school that is revolutionizing training around the world, and offers various courses for entrepreneurs and executives aboard its wide-bodied jets, which operate intercontinental flights.

Through three blocks of masterclasses focused on the areas of entrepreneurship, business and digital marketing, passengers will have the opportunity to learn in a disruptive 15-minute course format, some of the biggest references in the travel scene. business and entrepreneurship.

In this way, Iberia customers can take advantage of their intercontinental flights to train and deepen their knowledge in business, entrepreneurship and digital marketing.

This collaboration between Iberia and ThePowerMBA was born with the aim of lasting over time and broadening the masterclasses and content to achieve the objective of offering the first university on the air.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric