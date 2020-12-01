Ibermtica shows its clear commitment to the professional integration of women victims of gender violence

Ibermtica took advantage of the celebration of the International Day against Gender Violence to announce its commitment to the employment of women victims of attacks in this area. The tech company raised this initiative after joining the “ Enterprises for a society without gender violence ” plan promoted by the Ministry of Equality

To carry out this collaboration in terms of the professional integration of women victims of gender violence, Ibermtica has signed an agreement with the Institute for Women and Equal Opportunities (Inmujer), and the Government Delegation against violence in Gender (DGVG), through the Secretary of State for Equality and Against Gender Violence, so that, together with other companies in the country from any sector, greater awareness of gender violence can be promoted and the social and labor integration of women victims.

And it is that Ibermtica, which shows its “total rejection of all types of violence, and in particular of gender violence”, firmly believes that “the social and professional integration of women victims of gender violence is the best way to guarantee their economic independence, and plays a vital role in the recovery process, enabling them to start a new life away from the situation of abuse. In this way, he is convinced of the “work of public administrations and the business sector to facilitate their access to employment”.

To contribute to this objective, the Women’s Institute has made available to companies that so request a “ General Protocol between the Secretary of State for Equality and Against Gender Violence and the signatory entities to promote integration of women victims of gender violence ”, as well as tools and support from collaborating entities to facilitate integration processes.

Currently, 68 companies engaged in the professional integration of women who suffer or have suffered from gender violence are part of this initiative. Belonging to this network facilitates contacts with the Spanish Red Cross and Fundacin Integra, entities that are attached to the initiative and that collaborate with the Institute for Women in the professional integration of women victims of gender violence, by being able to offer suitable profiles for vacant positions. These are women who have already followed a training course, both formal and psychological, and who are perfectly prepared for their integration into professional life.

Through this agreement, Ibermtica will also be able to promote various actions to raise awareness of gender violence: posters, employee training, conferences, careers, distribution of merchandising, etc.

