Ibermutua and the Spanish Association of Business Consultants sign a collaboration agreement

Ibermutua collaborates with Social Security and the Spanish Association of Business Consultants (AECEM) and has signed an agreement with them to work on the improvement of the service offered by the consulting / consultancy sector in the activities included in the scope of functional action and protection action of mutuals collaborating with Social Security and their associated departments in the field of labor

BY RRHHD Digital, 2:45 p.m. – July 31, 2021



The agreement, which was signed yesterday by Luis Martín Lara, Secretary General of AECEM, and Carlos Javier Santos Garca, Director General of Ibermutua, provides for the collaboration of Ibermutua, based on their experience and contribution expert technique and knowledge management in the management of cover, benefits and services developed by mutuals, as well as in areas related to social contributions, absenteeism or the prevention of occupational risks, among others .

Thus, Ibermutua will collaborate in the dissemination activities of the Spanish Association of Business Consultants, providing advice on coverage, benefits, social contributions, rules and regulations on social security, as well as instruments and procedures interconnection within the scope of social security. and associated labor management.

Likewise, Ibermutua can participate with representatives of experts in future technical committees that could be created through the AECEM, related to issues related to the management of occupational accidents and diseases, as well as prevention activities. and recovery included in the functional scope and protection action of the Mutual.

Finally, Ibermutua will participate through the Committee of Experts promoted by AECEM in the development of the UNE standard, concerning the processing, management, specifications and activities related to the consultancy and consultancy activity within the framework of functional and protective action of Mutuals. employees of Social Security and the associated management in the workplace, as well as in promoting the digitization of the sector and SMEs in these areas.

