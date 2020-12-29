Ibermutua renews the Bequal Plus seal, which certifies its disability inclusion policy

With this renewal, the Bequal Foundation recognizes Ibermutua’s continued commitment to CSR-D values, as well as compliance with SDGs 8 and 10, on decent work and reducing inequalities, respectively.

BY RRHH Digital, 12:47 am – December 29, 2020



Ibermutua, a mutual collaboration company with Social Security, has renewed the Bequal Plus seal, awarded by the Bequal Foundation, and which certifies its policy of inclusion of people with disabilities.

For the renewal of said certificate, which will be valid until December 19, 2021, the Bequal Foundation carried out an audit of compliance with the reserve quota of 2% in terms of employment for people with disabilities in Ibermutua, as established in the General law on the rights of persons with disabilities and their social inclusion.

The Bequal certificate is a third-party assessment formula, which determines the degree of commitment to corporate social responsibility and disability in key areas such as strategy and leadership, management’s commitment to disabled people, human resources management, compliance with regulations and policies of inclusion and equal opportunities in all selection procedures, access to employment, professional promotion and training.

In addition, organizations that obtain and renew the Bequal certificate demonstrate their commitment and contribution to achieving the SDGs, especially SDG 8 on decent work and SDG 10 on reducing inequalities, among others.

