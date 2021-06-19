Ibrahim Raisi News: Know who Ebrahim Raisi is likely to be Iran’s next president

Strong points:

Millions of voters took part in the presidential election in Iran on Friday. Meanwhile, analysts say these general elections in Iran have been bleak and a small number of voters participated. It is believed that Ibrahim Raisi, a staunch supporter of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could win the election. The head of the judiciary Ibrahim Raisi comes from the hard faction of the country and the United States has imposed sanctions against him.

Ibrahim Raisi called on the people to vote in large numbers but it made no difference. According to the Fars news agency, only 37% of people had voted until 7:30 p.m. There are a total of 22 million voters in Iran. On the other hand, the Iranian interior ministry did not announce the total percentage of votes. Opinion polls and analysts affiliated with the government have named Ibrahim Raisi as the strongest of the four presidential candidates. If Raisi wins, he will be sworn in as Iran’s eighth president in August.

America imposed sanctions on Ibrahim Raisi

Raisi also competed in the 2017 election, but was defeated by a moderate Rouhani by a huge margin. Raisi got 38 percent of the vote, while Rouhani got 57 percent of the vote. Former Central Bank chief Abdulnasir Hemmati is also running as a moderate candidate but does not have the backing of outgoing President Hassan Rouhani. If elected, Raisi would be the first Iranian president to be sanctioned by the United States before taking office. He was banned in 1988 for the mass murder of political prisoners and as head of the internationally criticized Iranian justice system.

If Raisi wins, it will further strengthen the grip of extremists over the Iranian government as talks with world powers continue in Vienna in an attempt to save the derailed Iran nuclear deal. Iran is currently enriching uranium to a level very close to the category of nuclear weapons. His tensions with the United States and Israel have increased dramatically because of this. The two countries have reportedly carried out several attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and the assassination of the scientist who built his military nuclear program decades ago.

Widespread public apathy towards elections

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time, but public apathy was rampant after a committee formed under Khamenei barred reformists and hundreds of Rouhani-affiliated candidates from running. Tehran in Khamenei officially voted and urged people to take part in the vote. “The participation of the people will give the country and the Islamic regime a big place on the international stage, but the people who benefit first will be the Iranian people themselves,” Khamenei said.

“Go ahead, choose and vote,” Khamenei said. However, until half a day has passed, voter turnout appears to be much lower than in the previous presidential election in 2017. In some of the footage shown on state television, only a few voters could be seen in the early hours of voting. Those who passed by a few other polling stations said the situation was pretty much the same everywhere. Reyasi, who arrived to vote, wore a black turban, which identifies him as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad in Shia tradition, and voted in a mosque in southern Tehran.

Total participation rate is expected to be 42 percent

Out of more than 80 million people in Iran, 59 million people have the right to vote. However, the Iranian state-run student survey agency estimated a total turnout of 42 percent, the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran is currently grappling with issues such as the Kovid epidemic. 19, global isolation, widespread US sanctions and rising inflation, so there is little enthusiasm among voters for the election.