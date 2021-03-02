Iceland earthquake swarm: earthquake swarms in Iceland: 10 thousand earthquakes in Iceland

Ten thousand earthquakes have occurred in the North Atlantic country, Iceland since last Wednesday and the tremors are still continuing. In the extremely rare event, the fastest earthquake was felt as far as the capital Rekyaweek. Its intensity measured 5.7 on the Richter scale. No one was injured in these tremors. According to Professor Benedict Haldorsen of the University of Iceland, the earthquakes have continued uninterrupted since Wednesday and there was only a brief respite on Friday morning. It’s hard to say when the earthquake will end.

No loss

People are safe despite working from home due to the Corona virus because caution should be exercised before the possibility of earthquakes. People do not keep large wardrobes or heavy items near or over their chairs or beds. According to Professor Benedict, after a big shock, there are gradual tremors of low intensity. The energy released into the earth is released by these aftershocks. With so many earthquakes any country will tremble, but Iceland has gotten used to it.

How to deal with so much shock?

Benoît said: “For us, it’s a daily thing. We live in the middle of a seismic zone. This means that we must prepare for a setback. With the earthquake in mind, we build the most stringent buildings in the world and we teach in school what to do in the event of an earthquake. However, according to Trine Dal-Jensen, a senior researcher at the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), it is rare for many people here to experience such a setback.

Iceland is special

“There’s an earthquake habit, but it’s strange nonetheless,” Trine says. It happens once every year. He praises Iceland for its scientific precision. They have many small stations from which shocks are detected. Iceland falls into an area where two continental plates move away from each other. On the one hand, the North American plate moves America away from Europe, on the other the Eurasian plate in the other direction. Iceland has a fissure named Silfra Rift which is visited by tourists and dives in large numbers.