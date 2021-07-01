Icelandic continent: Secret continent under Iceland

London

Some time ago, National Geographic cartographers considered the Southern Ocean to be the fifth ocean in the world. Today, an international team of geologists claim to have discovered a new continent hitherto hidden. Researchers believe that a continent is submerged under Iceland, which has been named “Iceland”.

This research is important because so far it is believed that the great continent Pangea collapsed 50 million years ago. If the results of the new study prove that it will be clear that it was not completely broken. This continent is believed to extend from Greenland to Europe.

How big is this “continent”?

The study team, led by Jillian Fowler, professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth Sciences at Durham University, UK, estimates that the continent may have an area of ​​600,000 km². If we add to that the western part of Great Britain, it can go up to 1 million km ².

This report challenges many theories currently in force that explain the process of the ocean and continental crust in the North Atlantic region to the formation of Iceland. Apart from this, discussions can also take place about the sources of minerals and hydrocarbons that are found in the crust of the continent.

Found the eighth continent, Zealandia? 94 percent is covered in water

Theory doesn’t match the data

Professor Jillian says: “There have been many puzzles about Iceland so far because there has been no geological data on the theories about it. The crust under Iceland is 40 km, which is seven times more than the average oceanic crust. The reason for this could not be understood.

He says this observation matches the data when this crust is considered to be that of a continent and not an ocean. This indicates that there is a continent hidden below. For this reason, not only the discovery of Iceland, but the understanding of the geology of the world takes an interesting direction.

Why are scientists wasting money on Mars, the Earth in crisis?

Is Icelandic real?