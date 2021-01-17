ICO Foundation announces 25 scholarships to study economics and they will rule in China

The ICO Foundation announces the “ Chinese Scholarship Program ” for the 2021-2022 academic year. A training program that involves completing an academic year at a Peking University, where scholarship recipients will study Mandarin Chinese and other subjects related to the country’s society and economy.

Up to 25 scholarships will be awarded at the end of a competition based on the academic and professional merits of the candidates, in compliance with the general criteria of transparency and equal conditions.

The scholarships cover university tuition fees, accommodation – on or off campus, transfer from Spain, a stipend of 4,600 euros for personal expenses and travel assistance insurance.

To apply for these scholarships, it is necessary, among other things, to have completed higher education, to have a level of English equivalent, at least, to a B2 in the Common European Framework of Reference, to prove prior knowledge of Mandarin Chinese, as well as professional experience. minimum of one year. At present, the ICO Foundation has entered into agreements with Beijing University, University of International Affairs and Economics and Beijing Normal University, all of which are very prestigious centers.

In the current context caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the ICO Foundation will be at all times aware of the international health situation, as well as the recommendations of the Chinese and Spanish authorities and will be able, if necessary and always to comply with the Regulatory Bases. of the appeal, modify the aspects of aid that were necessary to put the protection of the health of beneficiaries at the forefront and comply with the regulations of the various states.

The “China Scholarship” program was created in 2003 with the aim of facilitating Spanish and foreign professionals residing in Spain an approach to China, which promotes economic relations between the two countries. Over the years, a cadre of highly qualified professionals has been formed, able to work in favor of Sino-Spanish relations and strengthen trade and social ties between the two countries.

This program is a good opportunity to deepen your knowledge of one of the most powerful economies in the world and gain unparalleled life experience.

The call will open once the announcement is published in the BOE, in the coming days. More detailed information on the specific content of the Becas-China program is available on the ICO Foundation website: https://www.fundacionico.es/internacional-formacion/programa-fundacion-ico-becas-china/.

Once the applications have been assessed and the list of applicants admitted to the selection process published, the Scholarship Advisory Board, a body made up of professionals outside the ICO Foundation, will collaborate in the evaluation and scoring of the applications.

