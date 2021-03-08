ICU occupation of COVID-19 patients poses extreme risk for first time in two months

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 6:37 PM

The Ministry of Health added 11,958 new infections on Monday to official figures which reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those cases recorded since Friday, 1,161 were reported on the last day. In addition, 298 deaths from COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. A figure well below that of last weekend, when 15,978 new infections and 467 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded.

A total of 3,160,970 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Spain and 71,436 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 7.81% of hospitalizations in Spain concern COVID patients and 24.27% of ICU hospitalizations, which for the first time since January 8 are less than 25%, leaving extreme risk. Even so, eight Autonomous Communities continue to exceed this figure.

On the other hand, the cumulative incidence also fell from 149 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last Friday to 142, thus confirming the drop to “medium risk” in the alert scale established by the ministry. Melilla and Ceuta remain the only regions which remain at extreme risk; however, there are already seven autonomous communities below 100 cases.

The downward trend in COVID cases and deaths in our country continues as Health Minister Carolina Darias continues to aim for the goal of reaching 70% vaccinated this summer.

As announced by the minister, 4.8 million vaccines will arrive in April from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer alone, which will significantly increase the vaccination rate.

In an interview with Cadena Ser, Darias maintained the goal of 70% of the population being vaccinated during the summer and said that although in the first trimester vaccines arrived in a limited way, from the second there are will have a significant increase. with nearly five million doses of Pfizer in April; 1.2 million vaccines per week.