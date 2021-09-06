IDAE launches biggest public employment call to date

This is the largest call for employment launched by this organization, attached to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, which currently has a workforce of around 200 professionals.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:15 – 05 September 2021



The Institute for Diversification and Energy Savings (IDAE) launched the largest public employment call it has issued to date, with the aim of covering up to 95 technical staff positions in the group. These contracts aim to strengthen its team before the implementation of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), designed by the Government and approved by the European Commission for the mobilization of European Next Generation EU funds.

The PRTR articulates the Spanish strategy to channel funds intended by Europe to repair the damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis through reforms and investments. More than 40% of the total investment is allocated to the field of ecological transition and about half of this budget is managed by MITECO and 14.3% directly by IDAE.

This call is divided into 8 pools of candidates according to the field in which new professionals must be recruited. More specifically, it deals with the areas of energy, project management, economics, finance, IT, legal, human resources, and information management and processing.

Among the profiles requested are professionals from:

– Engineering / Environmental Sciences

– Economy / Finance / Administration and business management

– Law

– Professional relationships

– Technical-scientific fields

– SAP

– Data analysis

In these calls, closely linked to the ecological transition process that the country is currently facing, IDAE seeks both professionals with consolidated experience in the sector, as well as young professionals who are starting their professional careers and people who seek to recycle and specialize in one of the areas with the most future projection.

The selection process will be done through the competition-opposition system.

During the opposition phase, candidates will take general and specific written tests for each specialty, while in the competition phase, the merits provided and demonstrated in each case will be assessed.

Through this call for employment, IDAE strengthens its position as a dynamic player in ecological transition, by offering, in turn, quality professional experience specializing in energy transition, one of the fundamental areas for making facing the challenges of the future.

The call is open until September 29.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric